TWTD-Blue Monday Podcast - Alan Lee Part Two

Friday, 18th Jun 2021 07:00 In part two of the TWTD-Blue Monday podcast with Alan Lee the former striker talks about his return to Portman Road as an academy coach and why he ended up hating working at the club as it became "a car crash in slow motion". The former Republic of Ireland international also speaks about what it takes to get out of League One - he’s done it three times - his former team-mate Paul Cook and what he’s up to now at Bury Town and outside football. Part one, in which Lee talks about his time as a young player coming through at Aston Villa, being schooled by Dalian Atkinson, his Blues playing career, that Amsterdam trip, his departure and his spells with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield, can be found here.

Photo: TWTD



