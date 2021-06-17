Blues Among Clubs Linked With King's Lynn Midfielder

Thursday, 17th Jun 2021 22:42 Town, Luton and Blackpool are reportedly battling for to sign King’s Lynn midfielder Sonny Carey. According to The Sun, the trio are want to sign the 20-year-old with a £100,000 offer said to be enough to secure his services. Plenty of other clubs, including AFC Bournemouth, are also claimed to have run the rule over Carey, who has a year left on his contract, during 2020/21. Bolton Wanderers and Swansea have previously been linked. The Eastern Daily Press report that the Hatters have already had a £100,000 bid turned down and the Tangerines have a similar bid still on the table. Carey, who plays on the right or in the centre, started his career with hometown club Norwich’s academy and joined the National League Linnets two years ago from Wroxham. Having featured largely from the last season he became a regular in 2020/21, making 30 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals, including the winner in their FA Cup first-round victory at Port Vale in November.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Canopus added 22:54 - Jun 17

Announcement incoming…. 🤩🤞🏻 0

tjh276m added 23:12 - Jun 17

This could be a very shrewd signing. I've previously lived in Norfolk and have seen him play for Kings Lynn on numerous occasions. He's a star in their team and should be more than good enough for League One. Great age and bags of potential. Let's hope we land this one 🔵⚪️ 2

DavefromWatford added 23:33 - Jun 17

I don`t know anything about Sonny so i will take tjh276`s word for it and hope we get him. If the likes of Bournemouth want him he must pretty decent. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments