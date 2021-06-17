Blues Among Clubs Linked With King's Lynn Midfielder
Thursday, 17th Jun 2021 22:42
Town, Luton and Blackpool are reportedly battling for to sign King’s Lynn midfielder Sonny Carey.
According to The Sun, the trio are want to sign the 20-year-old with a £100,000 offer said to be enough to secure his services.
Plenty of other clubs, including AFC Bournemouth, are also claimed to have run the rule over Carey, who has a year left on his contract, during 2020/21. Bolton Wanderers and Swansea have previously been linked.
The Eastern Daily Press report that the Hatters have already had a £100,000 bid turned down and the Tangerines have a similar bid still on the table.
Carey, who plays on the right or in the centre, started his career with hometown club Norwich’s academy and joined the National League Linnets two years ago from Wroxham.
Having featured largely from the last season he became a regular in 2020/21, making 30 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals, including the winner in their FA Cup first-round victory at Port Vale in November.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]