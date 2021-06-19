Judge: Town Spell Didn't Work Out As I Wanted It To
Saturday, 19th Jun 2021 13:08
Former Blues midfielder Alan Judge admits his time at Town didn’t work out the way he wanted it to having signed a two-year deal at Colchester United yesterday.
The 32-year-old left Town in April after reaching 29 league appearances with a 30th set to trigger another year on his contract, something manager Paul Cook was unwilling to do.
Nine-times-capped former Republic of Ireland international Judge joined Town from Brentford in January 2019 and went on to make 75 starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring eight times, but admits his spell didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.
“There were some good times at Ipswich. I’m not going to beat around the bush – it didn’t happen for me on the pitch because I had a few problems in my personal life, off the pitch and it all kind of coincided,” he told the Colchester Gazette.
“I think anybody that knows me there and the fans knows I always gave 100 per cent when I played. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out the way I wanted it to work out.”
While with Town his daughter Emily had to undergo two operations, then earlier this year his mother died having been ill with cancer for some time.
The Dubliner says he had a number of options to stay at League One level before deciding to join the League Two U’s: “I had a few offers from League One and I took them all into consideration.
“But with family and when I saw the vision of what they want to try and do, it ticked all the boxes for me. They’re going to try and have a go this year.
“I know it didn’t go the way they wanted it maybe last year – Covid had an impact on a lot of teams and maybe it’s going a little bit different, this year.
With former skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears all joining Colchester this summer Judge and Dean Gerken having been a Portman Road team-mate early in his time with the Blues. He also previously worked with Jon De Souza, the U’s performance director, from his time with the Bees.
“I knew quite a bit about the club, because there were one or two players here I knew,” he added. “I know Jon from my time at Brentford.
“I spoke to Jon quite a bit and he sold me on the idea of what he’s trying to do. I know the club usually brings young players through and they’re going a little bit differently, this year.
“They want a good strength through the middle of the team and then help the young players in and around that and it’s something that I’m interested in.
“It would be good for the young lads to have more experienced players around them, players who know what it takes to be playing Saturday-Tuesday continuously.
“I know the lads who have come in well – they’re great lads and they’ll be good for the young lads, I’m sure. That’s what we’re here for – we’re here to help the young lads come through.”
