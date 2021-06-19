Blues Linked With Charlton Keeper Amos

Saturday, 19th Jun 2021 18:38

Town are reportedly showing interest in Charlton Athletic keeper Ben Amos.

According to the South London Press, Amos is under consideration by the Blues, the 31-year-old having been in talks over a new deal with the Addicks with his current contract up this summer.

Macclesfield-born Amos was a schoolboy with Crewe before moving on to Manchester United’s academy.

While with the Red Devils, Amos had spells on loan at Peterborough, Norwegian side Molde, Oldham, Hull City, Carlisle and Bolton before he joined the Trotters on a permanent basis in the summer of 2015 having made seven appearances for the Old Trafford club.

Further loan spells at Cardiff, Charlton and Millwall before he joined the Addicks on a permanent basis in 2019.

Also believe that Ben Amos under consideration by Ipswich Town. #cafc have been in talks over a new deal. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 19, 2021

Capped by England at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Amos played just once for Charlton in 2019/20 but was ever-present in League One last season.

Amos was previously linked with the Blues as a potential replacement for Bartosz Bialkowski in 2018 and prior to that in 2012 during his time with Manchester United.

Town are on the lookout for two keepers this summer with Dai Cornell having already left the club by mutual consent and Tomas Holy among the players who has been told he can move on this summer.





Photo: Action Images