Town Reportedly Up Offer For Dundee United Keeper

Sunday, 20th Jun 2021 09:49

The Blues are reported to have increased their offer for Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist with Wigan Athletic now also said to be showing interest.

Town were first mentioned in connection with the Swiss-born keeper in May with Celtic having been linked in January.

Siegrist was then claimed to be waiting to see whether the Glasgow giants would firm up their interest before making a decision on his future.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Blues were weighing-up a £350,000 offer for the 29-year-old and now, according to The Sun on Sunday, they have upped their bid to that level, while the Latics are also showing interest.

Siegrist joined the Aston Villa youth set-up when 16 having previously been with hometown club FC Therwil and FC Basel.

While a Villa player he spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers.

Having been unable to break into the first team at Villa Park, the 6ft 5in tall keeper, who has been capped by Switzerland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, moved on to Vaduz in Liechtenstein in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210,000.

After two years in which he won the Liechtenstein Football Cup twice, Siegrist departed for Dundee United, with whom he won the Scottish Championship in 2019/20, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeping coach and where he is contracted for another year.

Town are on the lookout for two keepers this summer with Dai Cornell having already left the club by mutual consent and Tomas Holy among those who have been told they can move on.

Yesterday, the Blues were linked with Charlton’s Ben Amos, while Town are also keen on Craig MacGillivray, who recently left Portsmouth, and have been eyeing a potential loan move for Liverpool youngster Caoimhín Kelleher.





Photo: Action Images

SaigonTractor added 09:57 - Jun 20

"with Wigan Athletic now also said to be showing interest"



We're going to be reading this all summer aren't we? 1