Siegrist Bid Turned Down - Report

Sunday, 20th Jun 2021 22:58 Dundee United are reported to have turned down Town’s opening bid for keeper Benjamin Siegrist. Town were first mentioned in connection with the Swiss-born keeper in May with Celtic having been linked in January. Siegrist was then claimed to be waiting to see whether the Glasgow giants would firm up their interest before making a decision on his future. Last week, the Daily Record reported that the Blues were weighing-up a £350,000 offer for the 29-year-old and now the same source claims the Terrors have turned down Town’s initial six-figure offer. It's anticipated the Blues will come back with another bid, while it's said a Celtic move is unlikely to happen. Earlier today, The Sun on Sunday reported that Town have upped their offer to £350,000 with Wigan also keen. Siegrist, who has a year left on his contract at Tannadice, joined the Aston Villa youth set-up when 16 having previously been with hometown club FC Therwil and FC Basel. While a Villa player he spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers. Having been unable to break into the first team at Villa Park, the 6ft 5in tall keeper, who has been capped by Switzerland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, moved on to Vaduz in Liechtenstein in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210,000. After two years in which he won the Liechtenstein Football Cup twice, Siegrist departed for Dundee United, with whom he won the Scottish Championship in 2019/20, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeping coach and where he is contracted for another year. Town are on the lookout for two keepers this summer with Dai Cornell having left the club and Tomas Holy among those who have been told they can move on. Yesterday, the Blues were linked with Charlton’s Ben Amos, while Town are also keen on Craig MacGillivray, who recently left Portsmouth, and have been eyeing a potential loan move for Liverpool youngster Caoimhín Kelleher.

Photo: Action Images



ringwoodblue added 23:18 - Jun 20

Need to up the offer and get him signed. We desperately need a Bart 2.0 0

