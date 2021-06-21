Siegrist Fee Close to Being Agreed - Report
Monday, 21st Jun 2021 09:55
Town are reportedly close to agreeing a fee with Dundee United for keeper Benjamin Siegrist.
The Blues have been linked with the Swiss-born keeper since May with a number of stories over the last 24 hours claiming an offer understood to be £350,000 had been made and then turned down.
Now Football Insider is reporting that the Blues’ bid is close to being agreed and that all parties expect the deal to go through despite Celtic having shown interest. Reports elsewhere have indicated the Glasgow giants, who have been linked since January, will not firm up their interest. Wigan were also mentioned as among the 29-year-old's suitors over the weekend.
It now appears increasingly likely that Siegrist will be one of the two keepers Town are set to sign this summer with Dai Cornell having already departed and Tomas Holy among those told at the end of the season that he can move on.
Siegrist, who has a year left on his contract at Tannadice, joined the Aston Villa youth set-up when 16 having previously been with hometown club FC Therwil and FC Basel.
While a Villa player he spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers.
Having been unable to break into the first team at Villa Park, the 6ft 5in tall keeper, who has been capped by Switzerland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, moved on to Vaduz in Liechtenstein in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210,000.
After two years in which he won the Liechtenstein Football Cup twice, Siegrist departed for Dundee United, with whom he won the Scottish Championship in 2019/20, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeping coach.
Photo: Action Images
