Former Loanee McGuinness Joins Cardiff
Monday, 21st Jun 2021 13:17

Former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness has joined Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City on a permanent basis from Arsenal.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a deal which runs to the summer of 2024.

"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity,” McGuinness told Cardiff City TV.

“It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going.

“My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending.

"It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."

The 20-year-old spent 2020/21 on loan with the Blues making 24 starts and one sub appearance, scoring one goal.


Photo: TWTD



BigHibbs added 13:36 - Jun 21
Mick will turn him into the finished article. Superb signing from Cardiff, Will be playing in the premier league within 2 years.
OwainG1992 added 13:37 - Jun 21
Fair play.
I honestly think he will become a key figure for Cardiff under Mick.
He was raw but clearly a talent.
Unhinged_dynamo added 13:38 - Jun 21
Good move for the lad, but unless we were in for him either for loan or purchase is it really a worthy news article on here?
