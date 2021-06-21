Former Loanee McGuinness Joins Cardiff
Monday, 21st Jun 2021 13:17
Former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness has joined Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City on a permanent basis from Arsenal.
The Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a deal which runs to the summer of 2024.
"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity,” McGuinness told Cardiff City TV.
“It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going.
“My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending.
"It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."
The 20-year-old spent 2020/21 on loan with the Blues making 24 starts and one sub appearance, scoring one goal.
Photo: TWTD
|
