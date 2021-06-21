Former Loanee McGuinness Joins Cardiff

Monday, 21st Jun 2021 13:17 Former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness has joined Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City on a permanent basis from Arsenal. The Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a deal which runs to the summer of 2024. "As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity,” McGuinness told Cardiff City TV. “It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going. “My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending. "It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club." The 20-year-old spent 2020/21 on loan with the Blues making 24 starts and one sub appearance, scoring one goal. ✍️#CardiffCity are delighted to announce the signing of central defender Mark McGuinness from @Arsenal.



➡️ https://t.co/CqwkztMvy2#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/444hnWaudi — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 21, 2021

Photo: TWTD



BigHibbs added 13:36 - Jun 21

Mick will turn him into the finished article. Superb signing from Cardiff, Will be playing in the premier league within 2 years. 0

OwainG1992 added 13:37 - Jun 21

Fair play.

I honestly think he will become a key figure for Cardiff under Mick.

He was raw but clearly a talent.

0

Unhinged_dynamo added 13:38 - Jun 21

Good move for the lad, but unless we were in for him either for loan or purchase is it really a worthy news article on here? 0

