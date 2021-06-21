Vincent-Young Town's Community Champion

Right-back Kane Vincent-Young has been named Town’s PFA Community Champion for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 25-year-old earned the award for being the player who made the most significant contribution in the community during the season.

In March last year, following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Blues launched their Keep the Town Talking initiative which saw players, coaches and off-field staff call elderly season ticket holders.

Vincent-Young forged strong bonds with several of his callers and continued to have regular slots each week when he would get in touch and chat. He still continues to talk to at least two of those supporters now.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC