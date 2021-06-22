Hawkins: I Just Want to Get Out There and Play Football

Tuesday, 22nd Jun 2021 09:42 Striker Oli Hawkins says he left the Blues to join League Two Mansfield to get game time, knowing his opportunities at Portman Road would have been limited as manager Paul Cook makes big changes to his squad over the summer. The 29-year-old joined the Stags for an undisclosed fee yesterday, signing a two-year deal, despite having a further season remaining on his Town terms. In his year with the Blues Hawkins made 10 starts and 13 sub appearances, scoring once. “I had a two-year deal at Ipswich, but a new manager has come in and just said he is looking elsewhere and wanted to rebuild a new team,” he told the Mansfield Chad. “So it was a decision of staying there and not really playing as much or look elsewhere, go out, enjoy it again and get game time. “I just realised that at the age I am I just want to get out there and play football, prove to people that I'm a good player and especially go to a team that are looking to get promoted. “I weighed my options up here and looked at the manager and the team itself and thought where I could get the best out of myself with formations and style of play and the club's ambitions. I just thought it sounds like a good move and a good plan and hopefully it's successful.” He says he has good memories of playing at Mansfield: “I am from the non-league and have played mostly every league right up to League One and just really battled my way up. “I got my chance at Dagenham & Redbridge at League Two level where I scored my first league goal here at Mansfield ironically. “Then they got relegated and I was back in the Conference. I worked hard and got my break to Portsmouth where I had three seasons which led me to Ipswich, again looking to go to a promotion-winning team. “Unfortunately that hasn't gone the way I have gone and now I am looking to come here and have success.” Hawkins joined Town last summer after leaving Portsmouth after a three-year spell. Reflecting on his time with Pompey, he added: “It was a brilliant time in my career on the south coast. They are a huge club with a nice big fan base. Unfortunately we didn't get promoted though came close a few times. My aim is to play in the Championship and get as high as I can. “My main reason for choosing Mansfield is that it's a team that wants to get back up there and I feel like they have huge potential to get promoted to League One and then look to go again in League One.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Pencilpete added 09:45 - Jun 22

I wish him well but how the hell we got any kind of fee for him should be subject to a government enquiry!!! -3

Cadiar added 09:53 - Jun 22

Wonder what the fee was? Did we pay Mansfield? It would have been cheaper than paying off his contract. Wish him well but he really wasn't good enough. -3

Churchman added 09:57 - Jun 22

‘I just want to get out there and play football’ - it’s nice to see him learning a new skill. -3

Suffolkboy added 10:01 - Jun 22

Come on chaps ! The time for cynicism is well past ; here’s a chap who has undoubtedly applied himself assiduously to learning his trade and now clearly wants to actually play !

What’s the need to criticise — his realistic assessment of things at ITFC is clear headed and sensible ; I wish him every bit of good fortune in reawakening his football career and ambitions !

COYB 16

HighgateBlue added 10:09 - Jun 22

He wants to get out there and play, rather than sitting on the bench and picking up easy money - that's to be applauded, surely? Especially given the importance of wages in the context of the 60% of turnover cap. 5

bluejacko added 10:16 - Jun 22

Good luck to him! 4

Karlosfandangal added 10:28 - Jun 22

He might get more game time at Town this season as we soon won’t have any players left.



Need some signings soon so they can gel together for next season 0

OwainG1992 added 10:42 - Jun 22

Great words from him.

Players wanting to play. Love to see it.

Just to add I hate how nasty our fan base has become on here and on twitter.

It's pathetic and arrogant. 0

