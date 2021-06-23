MK Dons Eyeing Bishop Move

Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 09:08

MK Dons are keen to sign Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop, TWTD understands.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Town for another season, his appearances during 2020/21 having triggered a one-year option, but along with most of the rest of the squad has been told he can find another club this summer.

TWTD revealed in May that Bishop’s hometown club Cambridge United want to bring him to the Abbey Stadium having won promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two.

And now we understand MK, who finished 13th in League One last season, are also showing strong interest.

The academy product made 29 starts and eight sub appearances in 2020/21, scoring four times, the most he has played since the play-off season with injury having hampered the intervening campaigns.





Photo: Matchday Images

gobs93 added 09:14 - Jun 23

Hope Bish stays - with a strong midfield around him feel he could flourish. 7

trncbluearmy added 09:15 - Jun 23

Of course there maybe a glut of quality signings around the corner (saw a Lamborghini heading towards Playford Rd yesterday) but until then he is the one I would really want to keep 3

martin587 added 09:16 - Jun 23

The lad has great potential but injuries have stopped him playing for long periods.Would be sorry to see him go but I wish him all the best at whatever club he signs for. 2

Nazemariner added 09:19 - Jun 23

Still has huge potential. Get some good players around him and he will flourish. I worry that it won't be in a Town shirt though. 3

ArnieM added 09:24 - Jun 23

If love Bishop to stay hug in truth he’s like all the rest of that squad / failed to delivery . A complete change I’d required , eg a hard reset . 0

Linkboy13 added 09:24 - Jun 23

I would keep him handy player to have on the bench as a impact player. Just not fit enough to play ninety minutes in a match. -1

truthhurts added 09:25 - Jun 23

I'm sorry, but Cook supposedly telling the whole squad that they can move on is simply stupid. End of.



Yes, i know the team has struggled the last couple of seasons, but there is still some talent there - despite what some may say/think.



Next excuse will be 'new team, not enough time to gel' etc etc 0

Bluearmy71 added 09:34 - Jun 23

To the new owners, I do love what the intentions are with the club and support them but we can't let Bish go, give him another 2 year deal, also it would be cool to get more players in before letting more go as targets are all well and good but they don't mean signings, obv you are more in the know on that than us fans!! 0

shenfieldblue added 09:34 - Jun 23

Cookie Monster is throwing the baby out with the bathwater, poor manager.

-4

itfcserbia added 09:36 - Jun 23

truthhurts - Cook telling the whole squad they can move on is more of a challenge than anything else, how can people not understand that. If they want to move on it will be their decision and you could already see some didn't have the guts to stay and fight. If they do want to stay and fight they will be welcomed for preseason with higher expectations than up to now. It's not like they were all fired or will be fired if they don't find a club. 2

RegencyBlue added 09:40 - Jun 23

Injury prone and like many of our Academy products vastly overrated. His ‘potential’ has been talked about for years but it’s not happening here.



Once supposedly on Liverpools radar but now MK Dons and Cambridge are the only interested parties. That tells you all you need to know!



0

BeattiesBackPocket added 09:40 - Jun 23

On his day he is proven at championship level however hasn’t really done it the past few seasons be it through injury or just struggling with his fitness levels. Still a good player in there IF he can stay fit. 0

HighgateBlue added 09:40 - Jun 23

Bishop should definitely stay, in my opinion. I know they play in very different positions, but you cannot possibly get rid of Bishop and keep Drinan. You just can't. We've let Dozzell go, that's OK, it was £1m, and the squad was not good enough. But you can't get rid of all of our promising players, and expect to be able to attract better. Bish on his day is exciting. He is still youngish, he won't be on huge wages, and he wouldn't command a huge fee if we're talking MK Dons or Cambridge. Keep him. 1

dusth added 09:47 - Jun 23

Sorry, the Lamborghini was me. I was just nipping out to the Fountain for a pint.

1

Pencilpete added 09:47 - Jun 23

For all those saying what a 'talent' he is ....the man is 25 in a few weeks and been in and around our first team for 7 season .... he has 5 goals in 132 appearances



Exactly how long do we give him to 'come good' ??



Maybe you are that used to utter dross that we think this level of mediocrity over a long period is good but I dont



Hes had his chance .... and much more of a chance than others have been afforded- get as much as we can for him and buy a better replacement 0