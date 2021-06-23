First-Teamers Set to Start Pre-Season Training With U23s

Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 11:51 Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Armando Dobra, Myles Kenlock, Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin look set to start pre-season training with the Blues U23s later this week. At the end of the season, manager Paul Cook told most of the first-team squad that they could move on in the summer and the Blues boss appears to be reinforcing the point by relegating a number of them from first-team pre-season training, which begins on Saturday. Lists of players set to start pre-season training with the first team and the U23s have been circulating on social media this morning with only 11 players included in the senior squad. However, both lists indicate that the situation could change “at the manager’s discretion”. Downes is understood to be interesting Championship Barnsley and we understand the MK Dons' interest in Bishop, which we revealed this morning, is well progressed. The 24-year-old has also been eyed by hometown club Cambridge United, who, according to the EADT are now showing interest in Lankester. It has been a quiet close season with regard to links with Jackson, Kenlock and Lankester. Huddersfield were keen on Jackson late in the January window but have not been mentioned in connection with the 27-year-old during the summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



ipswich134 added 11:54 - Jun 23

Sorry that sucks Paul. 7

dingus added 11:58 - Jun 23

Looks like a 5-4-1 formation to me 0

itfctilidie added 11:58 - Jun 23

soon to see Nbada make his way to the U23's list is my prediction following this mornings events 0

Gilesy added 11:58 - Jun 23

Well that sends a clear message out doesn't it! However, if these players are set to leave do we want to be giving them the benefit of a proper pre-season for other clubs to benefit from? I think perhaps there's more sense in this than might seem initially. 1

Parsley added 11:58 - Jun 23

No sign of Drinan? 3

blues1 added 12:01 - Jun 23

Why do people on here believe any of this story. It clearly states this being spread on social media. Says it all. Just some idiot making things up. Wake up people 4

Blocker123 added 12:07 - Jun 23

Where is this actually from? I bet there’s no authenticity to this whatsoever! 🥱 🥱 🥱 1

runningout added 12:08 - Jun 23

Hope they’ve got rid of those ridiculous first team logo’s from shirts. 0

Blocker123 added 12:08 - Jun 23

Blues1… well said!👏👏👏 0

Nazemariner added 12:11 - Jun 23

I can't beleive that this is being given credence. TWTD, I am losing my faith in you. 2

Cookycrew added 12:13 - Jun 23

PC makes it very clear he is in Control. PC is brutally Honest, fully Consistent, and he knows what he wants. He is following through precisely what he said at the end of the Season. The players were not up for the challenge when we had the chance still of Play-offs. Carry on Paul! -1

Juggsy added 12:16 - Jun 23

Is this real? Looks like some fuzzy photoshopped sheets, with the likes of Drinan missing completely. First team looks a bit light on quality to me lol

2

OriginalMarkyP added 12:18 - Jun 23

Fake. And a bad fake at that. 1

blu_dru added 12:19 - Jun 23

Leaked by Ndaba's mum in a whatsapp group chat 0

blues1 added 12:25 - Jun 23

Have to say, I'm really surprised and disappointed that twtd would give this nonstory any space on this site whatsoever. Is clearly false and will only inflame fans on here as therell clearly be some who think it's real. Very unlike this site to post stuff like this. Just the fact you state it's being spread on "social media" should be enough to stop u posting it on here. Has no credence whatsoever. Since when have the club posted as to wholl be training with whom? Simple answer, is never. Why would they? 1

CokeIsKey added 12:25 - Jun 23

Laughing at all the idiots on here who think it's fake because it's low quality and from Twitter. You'll find it's very much real soon enough. -3

OriginalMarkyP added 12:26 - Jun 23

Fake. And a bad fake at that. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:29 - Jun 23

This is no source ‘circulating on social media’ and whilst I love this site guys this is poor to even put this on here unless we have it from the horses mouth. UFO sightings, anti vaxxers, ghost sightings plenty of other things circulate on social media doesn’t make them true. This just causes more unrest amongst fans at a time we should all be pulling in the same direction poor showing twtd. 2

peaky69 added 12:34 - Jun 23

absolute codswallop. no decent coach/manager in their right mind would be isolating playing groups in preseason that way. one team prepares together. 2

90z added 12:36 - Jun 23

If true then Downes & Dobra are on the wrong list. 1

DavefromWatford added 12:37 - Jun 23

If this is authentic then we can look forward to at least another 7 or 8 new signings. I am trying to work out where they will all be coming from. 2

blues1 added 12:39 - Jun 23

CokelsKey. Ur the only idiot if you believe that rubbish. Even if there were players being told they would be training with the u23s, there wouldnt be a printed list posted for the public to read. So wake up. 2

DavefromWatford added 12:40 - Jun 23

90z I agree with you but so is Nsiala (Mr Calamity) 0

Bluewelshman added 12:47 - Jun 23

I think this is a clever move by Cook, by throwing the gauntlet down to the underachievers from last season pitiful performances, he may get a couple of them to buck their ideas up.



Fair enough it may backfire with some of them, but it will show Cook and us fans which of the group actually want to stay a fight for the club...wheat from the chaff. 0

planetblue_2011 added 12:48 - Jun 23

That’s ridiculous you have to give the youngsters a chance, Downes, Dobra, McGavin & Lankaster. Find Cook a bit harsh on them, yes they failed like the rest of the players last season but these 4 players have potential & a bright future, hopefully with town🤷‍♂️ 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments