Police Officer Guilty of Dalian Atkinson's Manslaughter

Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 12:17

PC Benjamin Monk has been cleared of murdering former Town striker Dalian Atkinson but has been found guilty of his manslaughter.

Following a seven-week trial, jurors took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts at Birmingham Crown Court this morning.

Atkinson died aged 48 in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 having been repeatedly Tasered and kicked by Monk in an incident outside his father Ernest’s house in the Trench area of Telford.

Pc Mary-Ellen Bettley-Smith struck Atkinson with her baton on a number of occasions while he was grounded and was charged with assault.

No verdict has yet been reached regarding Bettley-Smith with jurors now allowed to reach a majority decision.

Atkinson joined Town as a youth player having been scouted by legendary Blues talent spotter Ron Gray during Bobby Ferguson’s time as boss.

The Shrewsbury-born frontman made his senior debut in March 1986 and went on to make 56 starts and 13 sub appearances scoring 21 goals before moving to Sheffield Wednesday for £450,000 in July 1989. Aston Villa, Real Sociedad and Fenerbahçe were among his other clubs.





Photo: ITFC