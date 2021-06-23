Pompey Give Blues Permission to Speak to Winger - Report

Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 14:24 Town are reported to have been given permission to talk terms with Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs. The 29-year-old was a member of Cook’s Wigan side which carried off the League One title in 2017/18 before leaving the Latics for Pompey in the summer of 2020. Now, the Portsmouth News is reporting that the Blues have made a move for the wideman and the Hampshire side have given the go-ahead for him to talk to Town about a switch to Portman Road. They report that Portsmouth have concerns regarding Jacob’s fitness following persistent injuries, while they also have other options at left wing and his wages might be better used elsewhere in the squad. Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012. Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015. Last season, Jacobs, who has another year left on his contract at Fratton Park, scored twice in 13 starts and nine sub appearances for Pompey.

Photo: Matchday Images



Chondzoresk added 14:30 - Jun 23

Is this our marquee signing? -4

mathiemagic added 14:35 - Jun 23

If there is any sniff of re-occurring injuries then he can stay on the South Coast for me. 4

waveneyblue added 14:35 - Jun 23

This has an Evans era signing written all over it.... -3

chenners17 added 14:40 - Jun 23

Pompey fans forums suggest they arent happy with him going. One of their best players when fit. Strange how he struggled with injury at Pompey as looking at Wigan, he played over 150 games in 5 seasons? 5

brendenward35 added 14:42 - Jun 23

This has Emlyn Hughes written all over it again, persistent injuries is something we should be staying well clear of especially if we are going with a much smaller squad. -4

brittaniaman added 14:42 - Jun 23

He cannot even start Pre-season because of his Injuries ? 0

wewerefamous added 14:43 - Jun 23

In fairness it does only state that we’ve been given permission to talk to him. I would assume any conversations would include any previous fitness/injury concerns before terms are discussed and he would then be subject to a medical anyway. 0

BlueBoots added 14:47 - Jun 23

@brendenward35



Signed in just to laugh at us signing Emlyn Hughes... 9

BlueBoots added 14:48 - Jun 23

We would be crackers if we signed him... 0

Pencilpete added 14:51 - Jun 23

One injury plagued season but before that 2 seasons in the Championship and 12 goals in Wigans League 1 promotion season .... if he's cheap then id take him ... proven pedigree at this level and higher.



Surely a better signing than Emelyn Hughes who i believe is dead ??? 4

OwainG1992 added 14:52 - Jun 23

Could be a cracking signing.

Our fan base will be in tears no doubt but this lad has true quality. 3

Blue_badge added 14:53 - Jun 23

Can forget this - there's not a single use of "TWTD Understands"/"Closing In On"/"Imminent" in the whole report. -1

brendenward35 added 15:04 - Jun 23

Blueboots bloody phone you know who i mean who just left the club after years of being on the sick list always injured lol

0

billlm added 15:04 - Jun 23

Can't carry passengers this season, 1

brendenward35 added 15:06 - Jun 23

sorry folks meant Emyr Huws why my phone decided on Emelyn Hughes is beyond me apologises

3

wewerefamous added 15:17 - Jun 23

Brendenward35... that’s hilarious, and so much feedback on Emelyn Hughes 😂 0

BlueNomad added 15:19 - Jun 23

I'd be more interested in signing Curtis from Pompey.



Well I can hope. 1

GTRKing added 15:21 - Jun 23

Not really heard of this player, but it seems like Portsmouth have given permission to let him speak to Ipswich,



Will he sign is a different matter, if injury prone he stay on the south cost...



only sign if he is better than what we already have 0

Linkboy13 added 15:22 - Jun 23

If Paul Cook is going to work with a much smaller squad we cannot afford any injury prone players. We all know what he has done in the past but its now that count's. Portsmouth would not want to sell him if they weren't concerned about his injuries. 2

DavefromWatford added 15:26 - Jun 23

Mike Ashton said when he first arrived him and Cook would mainly be looking at players from their previous clubs, looks like he`s keeping his word unfortunately. Clark Robertson of Rotherham is having a medical at Portsmouth (free transfer). We could have got him if Cook had got his finger out. -1

chepstowblue added 15:36 - Jun 23

Thought *it* said Wenger ! 0

mojo added 15:43 - Jun 23

If my memory serves me correct didn't we almost sign him when he was at Northampton Town? 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:46 - Jun 23

I don’t recall if he played against us but smaller squad means we don’t need players who have had two knee ligament injuries last season and will be 30 not long into the season. I don’t really recall any buzz about him in his Wigan days although the local news says he looked a class act when fit. He’s a while of being able to train anyway. 0

hadleighboyblue added 15:54 - Jun 23

Happy with the 1st 2 signings , but now waiting for the exciting signings we were promised 0

hoppy added 15:58 - Jun 23

Monkey_Blue... "I don’t recall if he played against us" ...I would suggest the picture at the top of the story is probably the giveaway on that one... 0

