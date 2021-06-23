Colchester and Gills in Papa John's Trophy
Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 15:35
Town have been drawn alongside Gillingham and Colchester in their Papa John’s Trophy group.
The Blues will discover which category one academy side will join them in the group when the draw takes place live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
The fourth team in the group will one of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United.
Having played Gillingham at home in the competition last season, Town will face the Gills away this time around meaning the Colchester match and the game against the U21 side will be at Portman Road.
The U's squad contains plenty of ex-Blues players with former skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge having joined Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman and Dean Gerken at the JobServe Community Stadium with Frank Nouble also having moved back to the U's this summer.
Town will learn their Carabao Cup opponents at 3.40pm tomorrow with the League One fixtures released at 9am.
Photo: EFL
