Town Number 17 in Carabao Cup Draw
Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 15:51
Town will be ball number 17 in Thursday afternoon’s draw for round one of the Carabao Cup.
Round one sees see teams drawn in unseeded northern and southern sections with matches scheduled to take place week commencing 9th August, although clubs are permitted to mutually agree an alternative date between 31st July and 4th August. The draw takes place on Sky Sports at 3.40pm.
Last season the Blues were knocked out in round two after they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Portman Road having defeated Bristol Rovers 3-0 at home.
Town's League One fixtures will be announced at 9am with the U21 side who will be in the Blues' Papa John's Trophy group will be confirmed at 4.30pm, also live on Sky Sports.
Carabao Cup Round One South
