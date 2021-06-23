Town Number 17 in Carabao Cup Draw

Wednesday, 23rd Jun 2021 15:51

Town will be ball number 17 in Thursday afternoon’s draw for round one of the Carabao Cup.

Round one sees see teams drawn in unseeded northern and southern sections with matches scheduled to take place week commencing 9th August, although clubs are permitted to mutually agree an alternative date between 31st July and 4th August. The draw takes place on Sky Sports at 3.40pm.

Last season the Blues were knocked out in round two after they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Portman Road having defeated Bristol Rovers 3-0 at home.

Town's League One fixtures will be announced at 9am with the U21 side who will be in the Blues' Papa John's Trophy group will be confirmed at 4.30pm, also live on Sky Sports.

Carabao Cup Round One South

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Birmingham City

4. Bristol City

5. Bristol Rovers

6. Burton Albion

7. Cambridge United

8. Cardiff City

9. Charlton Athletic

10. Cheltenham Town

11. Colchester United

12. Coventry City

13. Crawley Town

14. Exeter City

15. Forest Green Rovers

16. Gillingham

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leyton Orient

19. Luton Town

20. Millwall

21. Milton Keynes Dons

22. Newport County

23. Northampton Town

24. Oxford United

25. Peterborough United

26. Plymouth Argyle

27. Portsmouth

28. Queens Park Rangers

29. Reading

30. Stevenage

31. Sutton United

32. Swansea City

33. Swindon Town

34. Wycombe Wanderers





Photo: Action Images