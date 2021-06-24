Town Host Morecambe on Opening Day
Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 09:13
Town will start their 2021/22 League One campaign with a home game against League One new boys Morecambe on Saturday 7th August.
The game will be the first league meeting between the teams with the Shrimps having been promoted via the League Two play-offs. The clubs have met twice in the FA Cup, once at Morecambe’s old ground Christie Park in January 2001 and once at Portman Road two years later with the Blues winning 3-0 and 4-0 respectively.
Town travel to Burton Albion on the second weekend of the season followed by a first-ever trip to Cheltenham on Tuesday 17th August.
Home games with the MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon end what looks a relatively benign opening month on Saturdays 21st and 28th August.
September gets under way with a visit to Wycombe Wanderers followed by Bolton Wanderers making the trip to Suffolk. Lincoln away and Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster at home complete September.
The Blues are at Gillingham on Boxing Day, then at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday 29th December before Lincoln are at Portman Road on New Year’s Day. Town visit Rotherham on Good Friday with Wigan at Portman Road on Easter Monday.
Two further games follow the Easter fixtures, Crewe Alexandra away and then Charlton at home on Saturday 30th April, the final day of the season.
In addition to the early season visit to Cheltenham, the Blues' midweek away trips are Portsmouth on Tuesday 19th October, Charlton on Tuesday 7th December and Doncaster on Tuesday 8th February.
The games which could be postponed due to international calls - Town or their opponents can call for a postponement if they have three or more players selected for international duty - are the visit to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 4th September, the home game with Shrewsbury on Saturday 9th October, Oxford's trip to Portman Road on Saturday 13th November and Plymouth's game in Suffolk on Saturday 26th March.
Ahead of this morning’s fixture release, the EFL announced that due to the ongoing disciplinary issues relating to Derby County’s finances, an interchangeable list of games has been developed for the Rams and Wycombe Wanderers.
Town will learn their first-round Carabao Cup opponents when the draw takes place live on Sky Sports at 3.40pm this afternoon.
They will find out the U21 side in their Papa John's Trophy group also via Sky Sports at 4.30pm this afternoon with Colchester and Gillingham the two senior sides they will be facing.
A full list of the Blues' fixtures can be found here.
