Town Host Morecambe on Opening Day

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 09:13 Town will start their 2021/22 League One campaign with a home game against League One new boys Morecambe on Saturday 7th August. The game will be the first league meeting between the teams with the Shrimps having been promoted via the League Two play-offs. The clubs have met twice in the FA Cup, once at Morecambe’s old ground Christie Park in January 2001 and once at Portman Road two years later with the Blues winning 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. Town travel to Burton Albion on the second weekend of the season followed by a first-ever trip to Cheltenham on Tuesday 17th August. Home games with the MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon end what looks a relatively benign opening month on Saturdays 21st and 28th August. September gets under way with a visit to Wycombe Wanderers followed by Bolton Wanderers making the trip to Suffolk. Lincoln away and Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster at home complete September. The Blues are at Gillingham on Boxing Day, then at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday 29th December before Lincoln are at Portman Road on New Year’s Day. Town visit Rotherham on Good Friday with Wigan at Portman Road on Easter Monday. Two further games follow the Easter fixtures, Crewe Alexandra away and then Charlton at home on Saturday 30th April, the final day of the season. In addition to the early season visit to Cheltenham, the Blues' midweek away trips are Portsmouth on Tuesday 19th October, Charlton on Tuesday 7th December and Doncaster on Tuesday 8th February. The games which could be postponed due to international calls - Town or their opponents can call for a postponement if they have three or more players selected for international duty - are the visit to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 4th September, the home game with Shrewsbury on Saturday 9th October, Oxford's trip to Portman Road on Saturday 13th November and Plymouth's game in Suffolk on Saturday 26th March. Ahead of this morning’s fixture release, the EFL announced that due to the ongoing disciplinary issues relating to Derby County’s finances, an interchangeable list of games has been developed for the Rams and Wycombe Wanderers. Town will learn their first-round Carabao Cup opponents when the draw takes place live on Sky Sports at 3.40pm this afternoon. They will find out the U21 side in their Papa John's Trophy group also via Sky Sports at 4.30pm this afternoon with Colchester and Gillingham the two senior sides they will be facing. A full list of the Blues' fixtures can be found here.

ImAbeliever added 09:17 - Jun 24

Good grief 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 09:17 - Jun 24

Great chance to get a good start with a much changed squad first month. COYB’s 3

Dog added 09:41 - Jun 24

Expect minimum 10 points from first five games - should be 12. Nothing less. 0

blues1 added 09:50 - Jun 24

Dog. What are you on about? Glad the new owners are more realistic than you. It may well be that we start well. But also possible it may take time before things settle down and we can start to repair the damage done over the past few years. Would have thought our fans would realise by now that there arent any way games in this division. Especially for the bigger clubs, who everyone wants to beat. And with the new ownership, that's likely to make us more of a target for the lesser sides. So let's be realistic, and a bit patient if things dont go according to plan early days. But yes, agree it could certainly have been a tougher start. 0

DannyITFC added 09:52 - Jun 24

Or Derby…….. there is still a possibility they will be docked points and relegated. 0

IpswichToon added 09:52 - Jun 24

Based on a similar thing happening to Blackpool over the previous summer, and seeing how they started the season - I would not be putting money on us winning this game. 0

Rootshall91 added 09:54 - Jun 24

I’ll bring my boots just in case... 0

Paddy39 added 09:54 - Jun 24

Dog, I agree but depends on what team we can put together. 1st July should see the conveyor belt rolling in some more new faces a great season to look forward to I think.

0

Rimsy added 10:12 - Jun 24

Well, I'm with Dog. A great chance to get off to a flyer with those opening games. Confident PC will have a team ready and eager to impress. If you can't be happy with that start, what's wrong with you. Be very disappointed if we only have 10 points after that opening. 0

jalapenosteve added 10:15 - Jun 24

Morecombe. Burton Albion. MK Dons. Wimbledon. Wycombe.

How far we've fallen, this is sad stuff. 0

Dog added 10:16 - Jun 24

Blues1 - what are you on about. if we cannot aspire to beat Morecambe, Wimbledon and Cheltenham with the squad we still have and the players that will come in, then you are in for a long season my friend.



I am not saying that we will finish in the top six, but that is the easiest start we have had in many a year. We will struggle against the bigger teams in September until the side find their feet - i appreciate that.



Set the bar high.



0

Skip73 added 10:20 - Jun 24

The last time we played Morecambe there was a 3 division gap, before that a 4 division gap. Now we play them in the League. Sad times. 0

