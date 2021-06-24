Ashton Hopeful New Names Will Arrive Fairly Soon

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 13:41 CEO Mark Ashton says he’s hopeful Town will make further additions fairly shortly and that tireless work is going on behind the scenes as the Blues look to overhaul the squad ahead of the start of the season. Town have so far only signed forward Wes Burns from Fleetwood and midfielder Lee Evans from Wigan, while West Brom’s Rekeem Harper is set to become the third new recruit as soon as West Brom rubber-stamp the move which is set to happen once they have confirmed their new manager. Speaking to the Mark Murphy breakfast show on Radio Suffolk (3hs 11mins 27secs), Ashton said that further signings aren’t too far away. “We came in as an ownership group, we’ve made some decisions on the playing side to let a number of players go, there's going to be a heavy turnaround of players,” he said. “We’ve got a couple in already, there are more to come. As soon we’ve got them, as soon as they’re across the line, the fans will be the first to know. “We are working tirelessly behind the scenes to get a number of players in and I’m quite hopeful we’ll have some new names arriving fairly shortly here. “Paul [Cook] will be given the squad and team that he needs to win games. I think if we win games the fans will be behind us.” Is he concerned that the signings might take a while to gel? “It always takes a little bit of time but it’s a long season. “Looking at the fixture list. With all the cup competitions, we start in round one of the FA Cup, the Papa John’s and the Carabao Cup, the league, there are a lot of games and it’s going to take a little time I would think to bed everyone in. “But I expect us to be really strong, be right at the top end of this division and competing for promotion.” He added: “I think the whole pandemic has thrown football recruitment into the air at a lot of a football clubs. There have been managerial changes, there are clubs every year promoted and relegated. “It takes a little bit of time to settle at the start of the season. It’s probably after eight or 10 games who’s who and what the squads are really like. But I expect us to be strong, I expect us to be competitive. “What we’ve got to do is make Portman Road a fortress. We need the fans behind us, we need them in in as big a numbers as we can. We need the prime minister help us as we need to get fans back in to stadiums. This place can be a fortress. This place can help us win games of football and we need the fans back.” Regarding the fixture list which was announced at 9am this morning, he said: "It’s suddenly become very real. I’m really excited. It was great to see we get off to a home opener here at Portman Road and just I think that once the fixture list comes out, it focuses minds because the clock is ticking to the opening day and we’re really excited. “[Starting at home against Morecambe is] a great opportunity for us because we’re going to get the fans back. “We’re still not sure until the prime minister makes his announcement how many we will get back, but just to get fans in serious numbers back into Portman Road I just think will be fantastic for everyone.” He continued: “You always look at the first game, are you home, are you away? It’s great to get a home game to start with. “Then you look at the big clubs, November and December, away against Sunderland, home against Sunderland. “We go into the Christmas period, we’re at home on January 1st against Lincoln, who did so well under Michael Appleton last season. That’ll be a big game. “Then you take a little look at the run-in and that’s interesting. We’ve got Wigan and Charlton at home in that last month of the season. They could be big games."

Photo: TWTD



BossMan added 13:53 - Jun 24

I'm less concerned by the speed of recruitment and more concerned about the quality. We have been promised. A squad of championship standard players and that's what we now expect. 5

buzbyblue added 14:09 - Jun 24

Amen Bossman, quality over quantity...... 2

Barty added 14:17 - Jun 24

I have every confidence in PC & our new owners to bring in decent players 0

OwainG1992 added 14:18 - Jun 24

Burns is a very good signing at this level.

Lee Evans is capable of playing in the championship without a doubt.

Can't wait to see the next 5 or 6 names. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:28 - Jun 24

And there was me thinking a few people on here knew more than the people at the club and nothing was happening with signings and that the Harper signing was dead when most of us knew the latter wouldn’t happen till their manager was appointed and that most signings wouldn’t be announced until July 1st 🙄

Regarding championship players some need to get real we may get them but they won’t be top of the championship signings. Fact we beat a couple of championship clubs to Evans and the young lad Harper from West Brom gives me the confidence that Ashton and Cook know what’s needed More than a handful of fans on here! 2

Colin_Viljoen added 14:30 - Jun 24

Ashton.........Lincoln at home that will be a big game!

No Real Madrid at home was a big game! -2

Suffolk_n_Proud added 14:31 - Jun 24

I'd rather not have a squad of Championship players. We've had that the last 2 seasons and it didn't work.



We should be recruiting the best in League 1, then worry about Championship quality when we get there.



Look what Newcastle did when they came down to Championship, bought all the best players in that league, including Daryl Murphy who had just banged in 27 goals for us, got promoted then recruited again 0

blues1 added 14:35 - Jun 24

Boss man. We havent been promised anything other than they want players who are better than weve had. And that championship standard is what theyll try to get. That doesnt necessarily mean signing players from the championship neither. Just players capable of playing at that level. Which the 1st 2 signings are, and if indeed the harper deal does go through will be a 3rd. My guess is tho, that most signings will come from other lge1 sides. And frankly, that's all we need at this stage. Pick up the best from this lge to try to get us up then go from there. Getting players to drop down from the championship is frankly unlikely, especially with the limit on wages. And most fans will know that. 0

EricsGate added 14:36 - Jun 24

46 games

46 wins

138 points

100 goals

COYB 2

Monkey_Blue added 14:42 - Jun 24

Suffolk N Proud. The best league one players want to play in the championship. Newcastle had a budget for wages we can’t match relatively. You do understand the wage cap don’t you? It doesn’t matter what we can pay in fees, the wage budget is 60% of turnover and the new owners cash doesn’t count to the wage cap. Burns seems a good signing, and evans? Hardly pulled up trees last year but he may be a good addition. Given we need another 12 or more signings to match the claims they have made I’m not sure we can do what you think we can. -1

RobITFC added 14:43 - Jun 24

Suffolk and pride, we did not have championship players last season ...most of the ones that have left are now playing league 2 , the others being told to leave were just lazy! -1

