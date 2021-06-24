Town Draw Newport at Home in Carabao Cup

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 15:50

Town have drawn League Two Newport County at home in round one of the Carabao Cup.

Matches are scheduled to take place in the week commencing 9th August, although clubs are permitted to mutually agree an alternative date between 31st July and 4th August.

The Blues last met the Exiles in Wales in the second round of the League Cup in 1972 with Town winning 3-0, the only cup meeting between the teams.

Aside from that they clubs met regularly in Division Three (South) in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Overall, the Blues have won 12 games between the sides and Newport nine with none ending in draws.

Last season the Blues were knocked out in round two after they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Portman Road having defeated Bristol Rovers 3-0 at home.

Town will learn which U21 side will join them, Colchester and Gillingham in the Blues' Papa John's Trophy group at 4.30pm when the draw takes place on Sky Sports.





Photo: Action Images