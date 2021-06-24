Lankester Set For Cambridge as Clubs Agree Deal
Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 16:12
TWTD understands a deal has been agreed which will see midfielder Jack Lankester join Cambridge United subject to a medical.
We expect the 21-year-old's switch to the Abbey Stadium will be confirmed in the next few days.
Bury St Edmunds-born Lankester came through the academy at Town and went on to make 13 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.
Lankester made his senior debut in the 2018/19 campaign but stressed fractures to his back hampered his progress and he missed the whole of the 2019/20 season.
He returned in 2020/21 but was unable to nail down a regular spot in the side and was among the players told he could find another club at the end of the season.
The U's, who were promoted to League One last season, have also shown interest in fellow midfielder Teddy Bishop with the MK Dons also very keen.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Callum Connolly has joined Championship new boys Blackpool on a two-year deal having left Everton at the end of last season.
