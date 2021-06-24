Lankester Set For Cambridge as Clubs Agree Deal

Thursday, 24th Jun 2021 16:12 TWTD understands a deal has been agreed which will see midfielder Jack Lankester join Cambridge United subject to a medical. We expect the 21-year-old's switch to the Abbey Stadium will be confirmed in the next few days. Bury St Edmunds-born Lankester came through the academy at Town and went on to make 13 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals. Lankester made his senior debut in the 2018/19 campaign but stressed fractures to his back hampered his progress and he missed the whole of the 2019/20 season. He returned in 2020/21 but was unable to nail down a regular spot in the side and was among the players told he could find another club at the end of the season. The U's, who were promoted to League One last season, have also shown interest in fellow midfielder Teddy Bishop with the MK Dons also very keen. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Callum Connolly has joined Championship new boys Blackpool on a two-year deal having left Everton at the end of last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 16:13 - Jun 24

Good luck Jack

1

Bluewelshman added 16:16 - Jun 24

Mullins coming the other way? 0

Town1Inter0 added 16:16 - Jun 24

Admittedly I've only seen a bit of him, but when I did thought he was a decent prospect. 2

mojo added 16:18 - Jun 24

Really sorry to see Jack go. I don't consider him to be part of the failure for last season for the most part. Time will tell if we regret this. It would be nice to keep some of the youngsters for the future. 1

DinDjarin added 16:21 - Jun 24

I guess we have a manager without rose tinted spectacles so as much as I wanted Jack to be a success here probably the best for everyone he makes a fresh start.



Sad to see our youth being dismantled but hopefully we crack onto the next level once we get our squad sorted. 0

Eddie1985 added 16:26 - Jun 24

Short sighted of town to let him go. Cook needed to clear some dead wood out but is he really dead wood? I don't think he's been given enough of a chance. Paul Cook better get us promoted if he's getting rid of the good young players as well as those not up to standard. I hope he does 1

Eddie1985 added 16:26 - Jun 24

Eddie1985 added 16:26 - Jun 24

dirtydingusmagee added 16:27 - Jun 24

Good luck Jack, unfortunate that your time at ITFC was in the ''Dark age'' . -1

BettyBlue added 16:27 - Jun 24

Perhaps it would be cheaper if Paul Cook looked for a fresh start somewhere else, probably in League 2. -1

Reuserscurtains added 16:32 - Jun 24

Makes me laugh that fans seem to be upset now when players like Lancaster leave. This club needed a clear out and we are getting a proper one. These players had a chance and failed. 0

