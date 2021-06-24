West Ham U21s Complete Papa John's Trophy Group

West Ham United’s U21s will join Town, Gillingham and Colchester in Papa John’s Trophy Southern Group A.

Having played Gillingham at home in the competition last season, Town will face the Gills away this time around meaning the Colchester match and the game against the Hammers' youngsters will be at Portman Road.

Town’s opening group match in has been pencilled in for Wednesday 1st September.

Town, the U's and Gills were previously in the same EFL Trophy group in 2019/20.





Photo: Action Images