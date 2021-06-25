Harper Move Set to Be Confirmed

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 09:48

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper’s move to the Blues is set to finally be confirmed following the Baggies’ appointment of a new boss.

Valérien Ismaël was named Albion’s new head coach yesterday after a compensation package was agreed with his former club Barnsley.

As previously reported, West Brom had been unwilling to allow Harper’s switch, which TWTD revealed more than a fortnight ago, to be rubberstamped until the new man was in place. That now being the case an announcement regarding the deal will be made.

The 21-year-old will join the Blues on a three-year contract for an initial fee of around £500,000 with Albion set to receive further top-ups.

Harper came through the ranks at the Hawthorns having joined the club as a 12-year-old.

He was handed his Premier League debut in August 2017 aged only 17 when he became only the second player born in the 2000s to play in the top flight.

The Birmingham-born schemer has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - and 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice.

Harper, who is 6ft 2in tall, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18 and ended last season at Birmingham City.

The former England U17 and U19 international will become the Blues’ third addition of the summer following the recruitment of Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from Wigan.

Yesterday, CEO Mark Ashton said he was “hopeful we’ll have some new names arriving fairly shortly” and it appears with first-team pre-season training starting tomorrow - the extended U23s squad including numerous senior pros having been in for the first time yesterday - Town’s summer recruitment is about ramp up.





Photo: Action Images

