Town Appoint New Head of Academy Sport Science
Friday, 25th Jun 2021 10:16
Nathan Griffith has been named the club’s new head of academy sport science.
Griffith has been appointed following the departure of Jimmy Reynolds, who was the academy head of sports science and medicine for almost 13 years prior to his departure to run his own Alpha Physiotherapy clinic in April.
Town also recently advertised another role as head of academy medicine.
Griffith joins from Oxford United’s youth set-up, where he was head of academy strength and conditioning, having previously worked in the academies at Peterborough and Barnet, having had internships at Charlton, Birmingham and Derby.
A current PhD student at the University of Birmingham, Griffith previously studied for an MSc in strength and conditioning, sports and exercise at Middlesex University and prior to that for a BSc (Hons) at the University of Derby.
Earlier this summer, the Blues made new appointments to the first-team backroom staff with Andy Rolls joining as director of performance and Andy Costin as head of sport science and insights, both having previously worked at Bristol City.
