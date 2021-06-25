Town Appoint New Head of Academy Sport Science

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 10:16 Nathan Griffith has been named the club’s new head of academy sport science. Griffith has been appointed following the departure of Jimmy Reynolds, who was the academy head of sports science and medicine for almost 13 years prior to his departure to run his own Alpha Physiotherapy clinic in April. Town also recently advertised another role as head of academy medicine. Griffith joins from Oxford United’s youth set-up, where he was head of academy strength and conditioning, having previously worked in the academies at Peterborough and Barnet, having had internships at Charlton, Birmingham and Derby. A current PhD student at the University of Birmingham, Griffith previously studied for an MSc in strength and conditioning, sports and exercise at Middlesex University and prior to that for a BSc (Hons) at the University of Derby. Earlier this summer, the Blues made new appointments to the first-team backroom staff with Andy Rolls joining as director of performance and Andy Costin as head of sport science and insights, both having previously worked at Bristol City. Really excited to get Nathan on board. Looking forward to working together! 🚜👦 https://t.co/zpxRZbSjGP — Andy Costin (@AndyCostin5) June 24, 2021

Photos: Matchday Images/Twitter



Edmundo added 10:23 - Jun 25

This guy and Rolls are our most important signings: there has to be a reason why we have had so many more injuries and ailments than others, not just bad luck. Of course, if players aren't looking after their own health and fitness, that's the other side of it, but I trust PC has that at the forefront of his mind as he wields the axe. 1

MidlandsBlue92 added 10:40 - Jun 25

This sounds brilliant - looking after our young talent and providing them with the best opportunity to progress into professional football is something we should all applaud. Great signing! 1

Suffolkboy added 10:40 - Jun 25

It’s becoming more a maze than amazing , SO many people at the top of the tree ,and what we need is to see a structure model so that as supporters there’s an understanding of who fits where and exactly the responsibilities and accountability .

It outwardly appears lots being invested in this structure and these people ,and probably re-emphasise the huge management gaps which plainly ME ,for all his good intentions , failed to recognise .

We must hope for evident results , ASAP , and trust the decisiveness will filter through rapidly into the “ playing “ workforce !

COYB









0

ArnieM added 10:50 - Jun 25

At last , we are recruiting people with the correct scientific background!



Gone are the days of the wet sponge brigade, thankfully. Our new science (evidenced based) approach to recruitment and management of elite athletes should finally see an end to the ridiculous injuries sustained at this Club….certainly reduce it anyway, as you can never fully eliminate injury. 0

Guthrum added 10:56 - Jun 25

Suffolkboy - The most important thing is we have a resident, full-time Chief Exec, with authority to make decisions, at the top of the tree, overseen by O'Leary as Chairman. 0

