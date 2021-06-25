Lankester's Cambridge Move Confirmed

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 14:38 Midfielder Jack Lankester’s move to Cambridge United has been confirmed, TWTD having revealed yesterday that the clubs had agreed a deal, subject to a medical. The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium for an undisclosed fee. “I am very happy to be here.” Lankester told the League One U’s official website. “As soon as it came up I was very excited to get it going. “I am from Bury St Edmunds and know the area really well so it was definitely my first choice. A fresh start is something I need and I don’t think there is a better place than here to do it.” Cambridge boss Mark Bonner added, “Jack joins us at a stage in his career where contributing more often to the first team is key for him. “His ability level saw him play 11 times in the Championship as an 18-year-old and although injuries have curtailed his development a little along the way, having returned to full fitness, he made a good impact in League One last season. “His challenge now is to work for a place in the team and to adjust to a new environment quickly. “He is well balanced, has an excellent left foot and superb vision to open teams up with incisive passes. “This is a brilliant opportunity for him and I am excited to be working together with him. We aim to give him the confidence and opportunity he needs to show how good he is as we believe we have a player with real potential on our hands.” Buzzing to sign for @CambridgeUtdFC , can’t wait to get going 🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/E4Fj6re5fP — Jack Lankester (@lankester_jack) June 25, 2021 Lankester came through the academy at Town having joined as an U7 and went on to make 13 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals. He made his senior debut in the 2018/19 campaign but stressed fractures to his back hampered his progress and he missed the whole of the 2019/20 season. Lankester returned in 2020/21 but was unable to nail down a regular spot in the side and was among the players told he could find another club at the end of the season. 💬 "I am an attacking player, I like to get people off their feet and to create chances & score goals." 💪 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/x5vvrcpga1 — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) June 25, 2021 Meanwhile, former Town defender John McGreal has left his role as manager of League Two Swindon after less than a month. McGreal and his assistant Rene Gilmartin have terminated their contracts by mutial consent, while CEO Steve Anderson has also left the County Ground today. In a jointly issued statement, they said: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager. “Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that. “As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.” - John and Rene.”

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 14:42 - Jun 25

Hmm, this is the first one I haven't been too sure on. I trust Cook and Ashton etc of course, but I must admit I thought Jack could offer us something this season.



Anyway, all the best, Jack 4

TheJam added 14:42 - Jun 25

All the best, fellow Moreton Hall guy 0

oldelsworthyfan added 14:43 - Jun 25

I like this guy and hope he does well at Cambridge United. He could not hold down a place with us, so it's a good move for him. 1

Nottsboy added 14:45 - Jun 25

Shame Jack was hampered by injury never got to prove himself after, but in my mind Jack is destined for better things than ITFC can offer, good luck Jack. -3

Cadiar added 14:50 - Jun 25

Hopefully Bishop will following. 0

RobITFC added 14:51 - Jun 25

Nottsboy - Cambridge United better than ITFC can offer :D :D :D

Europablue added 14:52 - Jun 25

I'm not happy to see all of these academy lads leaving the club. I don't want to support a team that could be from anywhere in the world. On the other hand, we have a promising group of lads coming through the system, so as long as the academy is central to our plans going forward, I won't question management too much about getting rid of certain players. I still felt that at least two or three of them deserved to stay on and would be better if they were nurtured in a more structured and disciplined environment. 0

blues1 added 14:54 - Jun 25

It's a shame hes gone but the truth is that hasnt been the same player since his injury. When he has played he hasnt shown that same form. Hopefully this move will help him to get his career back on track. So good luck to him. Other than twice this next season. 3

Cadiar added 14:59 - Jun 25

More interesting than Lancaster moving is John McGreal being available again. Wonder if PC is going to get him in as a part of the coaching team. 1

carsey added 15:01 - Jun 25

Personally I'm disappointed that Jack has gone and I am hoping Bishop doesn't follow him because both are young enough to coach into the way Cook wants to play. Also both have the ability to be crowd pleasers.

That said no one knows what's going on behind the scenes or what their attitude is so for now we have to trust Cook and Co that they get it right.

In truth nothing could be much worse than what we have experienced the past few years. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:05 - Jun 25

Said this before but this one will be mainly about the salary cap. JL signed two deals in quick succession before we went down, the second of which would have been to keep him here as the Premier clubs were already lurking. Sadly his subsequent injury curtailed his progress and gave him limited chance at PR under Cookie at significant cost to the club, as some or all of those deals for the younger players enticed longer dates with no relegation clauses. I wish him well, he will get a fresh start at CUFC and will get the chance to kick on. Good luck to him

cressi added 15:13 - Jun 25

When he first played like Huwes when he came I thought wow but alas never being the same since injuries prove me wrong

Nottsboy added 15:16 - Jun 25

RobITFC Ipswich1970 buzbyblue

You marked me down but your missing the point ITFC only offered him the door Jack will not stay at Cambridge he will move on to bigger and better clubs PC should have kept him and gave him the chance to prove himself. And NO Cambridge in my mind are not better that Town that's why in a normal season my lady and I do about 3000 miles a season home and away to support the Town. 0

itfcasual added 15:22 - Jun 25

As much as our sentimentality dictates that we want to hang on to our academy players and build our first team around them, unfortunately that's not our reality.



The academy has to be cash generative as well as provding a pipeline of first teamers.



In the end it will be better for all parties if players are moved on to new opportunities sooner rather than later if their progress into the first team is blocked.



Find a player, develop the player, sell the player. In the end we will actually benefit if ITFC Academy gains a reputation as the foundation of many successful careers in football. There should always be more players coming through than 1st team places on offer.



Good luck Jack, you seem like a good bloke. 0

dav86 added 15:22 - Jun 25

There should be no sentiment here, we’ve been utter dross for years now, I want to win and change is needed and it is happening. Trust in cook coyb 0

itfcasual added 15:25 - Jun 25

If the past few seasons has taught us anything it is that hanging onto the players for too long doesn't lead to success.



Players need new experiences to challenge their develop and the team needs new blood and new ideas to be competitive.



The sad truth is this club ran out of ideas... 0

