Lankester's Cambridge Move Confirmed
Friday, 25th Jun 2021 14:38
Midfielder Jack Lankester’s move to Cambridge United has been confirmed, TWTD having revealed yesterday that the clubs had agreed a deal, subject to a medical.
The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium for an undisclosed fee.
“I am very happy to be here.” Lankester told the League One U’s official website. “As soon as it came up I was very excited to get it going.
“I am from Bury St Edmunds and know the area really well so it was definitely my first choice. A fresh start is something I need and I don’t think there is a better place than here to do it.”
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner added, “Jack joins us at a stage in his career where contributing more often to the first team is key for him.
“His ability level saw him play 11 times in the Championship as an 18-year-old and although injuries have curtailed his development a little along the way, having returned to full fitness, he made a good impact in League One last season.
“His challenge now is to work for a place in the team and to adjust to a new environment quickly.
“He is well balanced, has an excellent left foot and superb vision to open teams up with incisive passes.
“This is a brilliant opportunity for him and I am excited to be working together with him. We aim to give him the confidence and opportunity he needs to show how good he is as we believe we have a player with real potential on our hands.”
Lankester came through the academy at Town having joined as an U7 and went on to make 13 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.
He made his senior debut in the 2018/19 campaign but stressed fractures to his back hampered his progress and he missed the whole of the 2019/20 season.
Lankester returned in 2020/21 but was unable to nail down a regular spot in the side and was among the players told he could find another club at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, former Town defender John McGreal has left his role as manager of League Two Swindon after less than a month.
McGreal and his assistant Rene Gilmartin have terminated their contracts by mutial consent, while CEO Steve Anderson has also left the County Ground today.
In a jointly issued statement, they said: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as manager and assistant manager.
“Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.
“As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.” - John and Rene.”
Photo: Matchday Images
