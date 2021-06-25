Harper Signing Confirmed

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 19:07

Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Rekeem Harper on a three-year deal, with the club having an option for a further season, from West Brom, TWTD having revealed that the Blues had all but signed the 21-year-old a fortnight ago.

The fee is officially undisclosed but is in the region of £500,000 with the Baggies understood to be due further cash which could take the deal up to a £1 million via top-up clauses.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” Harper told iFollow Ipswich. “I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to come and settle in an environment and help a team that shares the same goal as me - getting to the top.

“This move shows my motivation and I can't wait to get started with the group.”

Boss Paul Cook added: “In Rekeem, we have a really good lad and someone who believes in everything we have spoken about.

“He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”

Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: "We're delighted to bring in a player of Rekeem's quality. We've been working on this deal for the past few weeks and we're delighted to get it across the line.”

Harper came through the ranks at the Hawthorns having joined the club as a 12-year-old.

He was handed his Premier League debut in August 2017 aged only 17 when he became only the second player born in the 2000s to play in the top flight.

The Birmingham-born schemer has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - and 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice.

Harper, who is 6ft 2in tall, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18 and ended last season at Birmingham City.

The former England U17 and U19 international becomes the Blues’ third addition of the summer following the recruitment of Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from Wigan.

Nineteen contracted professionals have left the club since the end of the season plus the four remaining loanees.





Photo: ITFC

Tractorboy1985 added 19:09 - Jun 25

Now can we get off the clubs back and realise signings are happening… this one is the powerhouse! Best signing we’ve made in a long while! Ashton= Sh@gger! Aka.. gets things done!! COYB!!! 13

Rootshall91 added 19:11 - Jun 25

Get in! An exciting addition with bags of potential. 8

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:11 - Jun 25

Ca0n we administer the chill pills now?0 1

Blue_75 added 19:12 - Jun 25

Nice work!

Welcome to Ipswich, Rekeem! 8

blueconscience added 19:12 - Jun 25

Looks genuinely pleased to be here :) 4

bluelodgeblue added 19:13 - Jun 25

Brilliant news 5

trublulax added 19:14 - Jun 25

Absolutely excellent. Now we have a squad of 12 for pre season. Fantastic effort cook you clown. #cookout -29

Ipswich_Crazy added 19:17 - Jun 25

trublulax Time to get behind the team, and the whole club!



#trublulaxout 10

Trac70 added 19:20 - Jun 25

Trublulaxout 🤡🤡🤡. Bore off!!! 12

Nottsboy added 19:24 - Jun 25

Good luck to him he wants to be at Town otherwise he'd be elsewhere hopefully he can deliver the goods , welcome to PR. 6

WalkRules added 19:25 - Jun 25

trublulax Given your first ever comment (about Jack L) was today it looks like you are trying to elicit a response! I wonder what the down vote record is?



<sigh>



2

jas0999 added 19:34 - Jun 25

A superb signing! Well done all! 4

bluesteal74 added 19:35 - Jun 25

Great signing big welcome Mr Harper. And as for trublulax doesn't get anyone to agre with him so says stupid crap just to get a response JOG ON MATE 4

happybeingblue added 19:36 - Jun 25

good lad Rekeem welcome to wonderful suffolk and the beautiful ITFC :) 4

Roo added 19:36 - Jun 25

Great news..... after last season my god it’s an exciting time to be a town fan. Keep them coming PC ...the majority of us are with you on this journey! 2

BlueArrow added 19:36 - Jun 25

Welcome to the Towen Rekeem. 2

miltonsnephew added 19:38 - Jun 25

Has cook had his teeth done??? 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:41 - Jun 25

Independent media reviews seem to rate this as a real coup, so excellent news! Didn't realise he was 6ft 2! Looks like the plan is midfield muscle and wing wizardry! 1

muccletonjoe added 19:42 - Jun 25

Exlax, you are aptly named 0

cornishblu added 19:45 - Jun 25

JET springs to mind

....let’s hope not

Playing for Town is a privilege ....always give 100% and become a legend

COYB 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 19:46 - Jun 25

Great flagship signing, I make it we need about 4 more including a big striker 2

istanblue added 19:46 - Jun 25

Exciting signing that will either be with us for a long time or will command a big transfer fee. No chance this signing would have happened under the hapless Evans regime. 1

Oldboy added 19:49 - Jun 25

Fantastic signing. This is a sign of things to come. Love it. 2