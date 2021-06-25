Harper Signing Confirmed
Friday, 25th Jun 2021 19:07
Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Rekeem Harper on a three-year deal, with the club having an option for a further season, from West Brom, TWTD having revealed that the Blues had all but signed the 21-year-old a fortnight ago.
The fee is officially undisclosed but is in the region of £500,000 with the Baggies understood to be due further cash which could take the deal up to a £1 million via top-up clauses.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” Harper told iFollow Ipswich. “I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to come and settle in an environment and help a team that shares the same goal as me - getting to the top.
“This move shows my motivation and I can't wait to get started with the group.”
Boss Paul Cook added: “In Rekeem, we have a really good lad and someone who believes in everything we have spoken about.
“He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”
Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: "We're delighted to bring in a player of Rekeem's quality. We've been working on this deal for the past few weeks and we're delighted to get it across the line.”
Harper came through the ranks at the Hawthorns having joined the club as a 12-year-old.
He was handed his Premier League debut in August 2017 aged only 17 when he became only the second player born in the 2000s to play in the top flight.
The Birmingham-born schemer has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - and 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice.
Harper, who is 6ft 2in tall, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18 and ended last season at Birmingham City.
The former England U17 and U19 international becomes the Blues’ third addition of the summer following the recruitment of Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from Wigan.
Nineteen contracted professionals have left the club since the end of the season plus the four remaining loanees.
Photo: ITFC
