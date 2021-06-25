Harper: We Share the Same Goals

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 20:15 New Blues signing Rekeem Harper says he shares the same goals as the club and manager Paul Cook having joined the Blues from West Brom on a three-year deal with Town having an option for a further season. TWTD revealed that the move was all but done a fortnight ago with the Baggies finally giving the Blues the go-ahead to announce it today following their appointment of Valerien Ismael as their new manager. “I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” the 21-year-old told iFollow Ipswich. “I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to come and settle in an environment and help a team that share the same goal as me to get to the top in football. I feel like it’s perfect timing for me and I’m excited to be here.” Regarding his conversations with his new boss Cook, he added: “Paul has been a very lively character, he’s very energetic. “He told me about his passion for me, where he sees me at the club and, most importantly, his goals. “We share the same goals. I feel like me, the players that they are going to bring in and Paul can achieve the team goal. “Paul said he likes to play football. He likes young, hungry and energetic players who like to attack, defend and just be aggressive. “One of the most important things for me is that he likes to give his players confidence. I feel like, to get the best out of myself, confidence is a massive thing so Paul just sounded like the perfect character.” He says those share goals were what attracted him to the move from the Baggies: “Definitely. I feel like every player loves ambition, whether that’s their own individual goals or the manager’s goals. “It’s a driving point and a bit of motivation for the players. It’s exciting times ahead and I’m just very happy and grateful to be a part of it.” Asked how he would describe himself as a player, he said: “I would describe myself as an energetic player. I love to attack and I love to defend. “I love to be on the ball and obviously I would like to score more goals and create goals. I feel like they are strengths of mine anyway. “I’m a fearless player who wants to excite people and bring results to the football club and help the team with whatever I can do on the pitch.”

Photo: ITFC



Oldboy added 20:25 - Jun 25

Great to have you here. Welcome to ITFC and the future. Looking forward to seeing you light up the league. 1

northblue added 20:28 - Jun 25

Welcome Rekeem. Just the type of player we need 2

Edmundo added 20:33 - Jun 25

Over the line and now I reckon we'll have another 2 by Tuesday... I can feel it in my bones. COYB 0

billlm added 20:34 - Jun 25

Brilliant interview, sounds keen and up for the fight, 2

ScottCandage added 21:31 - Jun 25

THIS. This is what I want. Passion, confidence, ambition. It's been a while. 0

