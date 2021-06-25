Cook: I'm Delighted With the Deals We've Done
Friday, 25th Jun 2021 20:44
Blues boss Paul Cook is delighted with the deals which have been done so far this summer and says he believes his latest recruit, Rekeem Harper, who has joined from West Brom, has many of the attributes required to become a top player
Earlier this month Town signed Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from Wigan with new CEO Mark Ashton having overseen the moves after starting his job on June 1st.
“I would like to thank our owners and Mark for backing us with the amount of signings we need to make," Cook told the club website.
“I said that now Mark was at the club I think we’d have players come in. I’m delighted with the deals we have done.
“The supporters can be excited about the players we have brought in and the ones we hopefully will bring in.
“Rekeem is one of those. He has many attributes needed to become a top player but, most importantly, he’s aware of how hard he has to work to get there.”
