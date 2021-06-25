Cook: I'm Delighted With the Deals We've Done

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 20:44 Blues boss Paul Cook is delighted with the deals which have been done so far this summer and says he believes his latest recruit, Rekeem Harper, who has joined from West Brom, has many of the attributes required to become a top player Earlier this month Town signed Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from Wigan with new CEO Mark Ashton having overseen the moves after starting his job on June 1st. “I would like to thank our owners and Mark for backing us with the amount of signings we need to make," Cook told the club website. “I said that now Mark was at the club I think we’d have players come in. I’m delighted with the deals we have done. “The supporters can be excited about the players we have brought in and the ones we hopefully will bring in. “Rekeem is one of those. He has many attributes needed to become a top player but, most importantly, he’s aware of how hard he has to work to get there.”

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 20:53 - Jun 25

It's going to be a bit of a culture shock going to Portman road and watching players actually running around and tackling. 0

Pencilpete added 20:59 - Jun 25

Not only have we signed 3 quality players but so far .... we are actually up in terms of Transfer fees 500k for harper and approx 250k for burns, Evan's was a free and weve received roughly £1.1m (assuming we got around 50k each for Lankester and Hawkins) .... I'd say that's excellent business 3

Pencilpete added 21:01 - Jun 25

And let's be honest who here would take Dozzell, Lankester and Hawkins over Evans, Harper and Burns PLUS 350k ??? 3

markchips added 21:06 - Jun 25

So far so good. The club must be in a very strong position with the wages of 26 players saved and now only 3 to pay. I fully expect another six players to leave. I am thinking maybe Holy and Donacien will be retained as back ups. Will be interesting to see if Ndaba is a viable option at left back. El Mizouni may be sent on loan with a recall option. Still wondering what has happened to Drinan. Any news Phil? 0

Oldboy added 21:12 - Jun 25

So are we Boss. Another 5 or 6 and we will have a hell of a side. Keep them coming. 0

RobsonWark added 21:18 - Jun 25

All the money we are saving on salaries by off loading all our really poor squad from last season.



Keep letting them go and we can offer better wages to quality players. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments