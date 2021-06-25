Quantcast
Former Blues Keeper Cornell With Peterborough
Friday, 25th Jun 2021 22:43

Former Town keeper Dai Cornell appears to be training with Peterborough United following his Blues exit.

Cornell, 30, left Town by mutual consent earlier this month following one season at Portman Road.

Posh forward Idris Kanu posted a picture of Cornell with the Championship new boys’ squad before later deleting it but not before the Welsh keeper's presence had been spotted by fans.


xrayspecs added 22:53 - Jun 25
He remains not very good.
0

OwainG1992 added 22:55 - Jun 25
He's got a move to a championship club!?
0


