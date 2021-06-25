Former Blues Keeper Cornell With Peterborough

Friday, 25th Jun 2021 22:43

Former Town keeper Dai Cornell appears to be training with Peterborough United following his Blues exit.

Cornell, 30, left Town by mutual consent earlier this month following one season at Portman Road.

Posh forward Idris Kanu posted a picture of Cornell with the Championship new boys’ squad before later deleting it but not before the Welsh keeper's presence had been spotted by fans.

Thanks to Idris Kanu it Looks Like Former Northampton and Ipsiwch Town shot-stopper David Cornell is the Posh's First Signing This Transfer Window! 🧐👀 #pufc pic.twitter.com/oUBxV4qTjM — Proud To Be Posh (@proud_posh) June 25, 2021





Photo: Matchday Images

xrayspecs added 22:53 - Jun 25

He remains not very good. 0