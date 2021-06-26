Town Targeting QPR Striker Bonne

Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 10:43 TWTD understands Town are looking to sign QPR central striker Macauley Bonne. Rumours that the 25-year-old was interesting the Blues first surfaced in mid-May when there were claims that the Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international would be part of a swap deal with Andre Dozzell. This was dismissed at the time - Dozzell eventually made the move for a £1 million fee - and earlier this month a report in West London indicated that Rangers wanted to keep hold of Bonne despite a first season at Loftus Road in which he scored only three goals in nine starts and 26 sub appearances. However, we understand Paul Cook is very keen to bring Bonne back to Town, where he was a schoolboy in the academy, and QPR are more open to the move than had been previously suggested, perhaps on loan rather than as a permanent switch. Having been released by the Blues, the one-time Chantry High School pupil moved on to Norwich’s youth set-up and then Colchester where he broke into their first team early in the 2013/14 season. While at the JobServe Community Stadium he spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking and in his four years with the U’s netted 15 times in 25 starts and 59 sub appearances. Bonne moved to Leyton Orient in July 2017 where he enjoyed an impressive two years scoring 45 goals in 89 league starts and one sub appearance. That form attracted then-Championship Charlton Athletic, who he joined in June 2019 and where he found the net 12 times in 32 starts and eight sub appearances before moving to QPR for a reported £2 million in October last year.

Photo: Action Images



chenners17 added 10:46 - Jun 26

He scored goals in the championship, so no reason why he couldn’t do well for us in L1 1

alfie2002 added 10:50 - Jun 26

From playing Non league to then playing in the championship within a year and then managing to score double figures really is no disgrace, Norwood, Bonnie and Cosgrove I’d be very happy with as striking options. 0

