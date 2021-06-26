Bonne Loan Signing Close to Being Confirmed

Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 11:36 TWTD understands Town are close to confirming the signing of QPR striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan. TWTD revealed earlier that the Blues are targeting the 25-year-old but we understand the deal is much further progressed than we initially reported and could be announced as soon as today. Rumours that Bone was interesting the Blues first surfaced in mid-May when there were claims that the Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international would be part of a swap deal with Andre Dozzell. This was dismissed at the time - Dozzell eventually made the move for a £1 million fee - and earlier this month reports in West London indicated that Rangers wanted to keep hold of Bonne despite a first season at Loftus Road in which he scored only three goals in nine starts and 26 sub appearances. However, we understand Paul Cook is very keen to bring Bonne back to Town, where he was a schoolboy in the academy and QPR are more open to the move than had been previously suggested, although on loan rather than permanently. Having been released by the Blues, the one-time Chantry High School pupil moved on to Norwich’s youth set-up and then Colchester where he broke into their first team early in the 2013/14 season. While at the JobServe Community Stadium he spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking and in his four years with the U’s netted 15 times in 25 starts and 59 sub appearances. Bonne moved to Leyton Orient in July 2017 where he enjoyed an impressive two years scoring 45 goals in 89 league starts and one sub appearance. That form attracted Charlton Athletic, who he joined in June 2019 and where he found the net 12 times in 32 starts and eight sub appearances before moving to QPR for a reported £2 million in October last year.

Photo: Action Images



Linkboy13 added 11:44 - Jun 26

We've exchanged one Chantry high school pupil for another must be a all time first. Can't get over the fact we got one million for Dozy and only paid half a million for Harper seems bizarre and a great bit of business. 1

ITFC_Jenx added 11:44 - Jun 26

Bonnes nouvelles 0

Hciwspi added 11:45 - Jun 26

Not the best goal record, but let's give the lad a chance. Things are shaping up quite nicely. 0

TractorCam added 11:46 - Jun 26

Andre Dozzell wasn't a Chantry boy Linkboy. Judging by the West Brom fans reactions sounds like we did very well with Harper! 0

ipswich134 added 11:47 - Jun 26

A striker would be good ! Let’s get him in. 0

Phil1969 added 11:51 - Jun 26

Didn’t take long to revert back to type. How are loan deals building for the future ffs. -11

Mathie3Petta2 added 11:51 - Jun 26

Looks a pretty good goal record to me! 1

Westover added 11:52 - Jun 26

Pleased to get a forward in but glad it's only a loan. 0

North_London_Blue added 11:57 - Jun 26

Good deal all round. If it doesn’t work out we can send him back. If he rips it up, QPR may well be open to a perm move. 3

Devereuxxx added 11:58 - Jun 26

This is a good signing. I would much rather be bringing in a striker who has just played 60+ games in the championship than someone more unproven. He’s the right age, got the experience and will be confident of finding the net on a more regular occasion having stepped down a level. 3

Blueballs83 added 11:58 - Jun 26

Bring the lad home!! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:58 - Jun 26

I know nothing about the lad but note he's always played as part of a front 2 so be interested to see how he fits in to Cooks plans 1

itfcserbia added 12:08 - Jun 26

Long time since we've been involved in silent deals fans know close to nothing about until announced. Always a sign of professionalism for me. May it continue. 4

cat added 12:13 - Jun 26

One things for sure here, the quality of the players coming in far outweighs the tosh going out. 3

ArnieM added 12:16 - Jun 26

Phil1969: you’re clearly struggling here, so here’s the thing. Town are aiming as best they can , to get promoted to the Championship this season, and to build for the Championship concurrently . Neither task is easy, and Ashton / Cook are competing with Championship Clubs atm for the better quality players. So whilst we might be able to buy some of them them outright, some we might have to approach as an initial loan to achieve that promotion. If we get promoted we are then in a better position to secure ( in some cases), these better players who didn’t want to drop down on an immediate permanent basis to League One.



Town are now looking at significantly better quality players than the usual dross we have had to put up with under previous managers. I suggest you sit back and watch how Cook and Ashton operate , because it’s several levels higher than you’ve been used to witnessing. 4

ShropshireBluenago09 added 12:25 - Jun 26

More. Quality. Signings 0

spanishblue added 12:36 - Jun 26

Wondering who the defenders will be KVY can operate on both sides, could do with another Jem at left back ie Cresswell Mings find would be good, and a Beattie or a Butcher, suppose I can dream on 0

