Bonne Loan Signing Close to Being Confirmed
Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 11:36
TWTD understands Town are close to confirming the signing of QPR striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan.
TWTD revealed earlier that the Blues are targeting the 25-year-old but we understand the deal is much further progressed than we initially reported and could be announced as soon as today.
Rumours that Bone was interesting the Blues first surfaced in mid-May when there were claims that the Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international would be part of a swap deal with Andre Dozzell.
This was dismissed at the time - Dozzell eventually made the move for a £1 million fee - and earlier this month reports in West London indicated that Rangers wanted to keep hold of Bonne despite a first season at Loftus Road in which he scored only three goals in nine starts and 26 sub appearances.
However, we understand Paul Cook is very keen to bring Bonne back to Town, where he was a schoolboy in the academy and QPR are more open to the move than had been previously suggested, although on loan rather than permanently.
Having been released by the Blues, the one-time Chantry High School pupil moved on to Norwich’s youth set-up and then Colchester where he broke into their first team early in the 2013/14 season.
While at the JobServe Community Stadium he spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking and in his four years with the U’s netted 15 times in 25 starts and 59 sub appearances.
Bonne moved to Leyton Orient in July 2017 where he enjoyed an impressive two years scoring 45 goals in 89 league starts and one sub appearance.
That form attracted Charlton Athletic, who he joined in June 2019 and where he found the net 12 times in 32 starts and eight sub appearances before moving to QPR for a reported £2 million in October last year.
Photo: Action Images
