Dobra Promoted to First-Team Pre-Season Training
Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 13:20

TWTD understands young forward Armando Dobra has been promoted to the first-team pre-season squad having initially been named among those set to be with the U23s.

As reported on Wednesday, Dobra was among a number of first-team players listed to start pre-season training with the U23s on Thursday, along with Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Jack Lankester, who joined Cambridge United yesterday.

However, the lists indicated that the situation could change “at the manager’s discretion” and we understand Albania U21 international Dobra was subsequently added to the first-team group which began pre-season training earlier today.

Dobra was among the players told at the end of the season that they could find a new club this summer but while away on international duty last month stated his intention to win himself in the Blues’ first team when he returned to the club.


Photo: Matchday Images



BLUEBEAT added 13:21 - Jun 26
work for it bitches, work for it x
6

buzbyblue added 13:22 - Jun 26
Good for him! You want to play for Ipswich, show it talk is cheap

The Boss wants to know who's up for the fight this season, no hangers on, no excuses, no downing tools......
10

Dennyx4 added 13:23 - Jun 26
Good news, Dobra will only get better
9

90z added 13:26 - Jun 26
I still think Downes has something to offer for us.. but if he goes for a good fee it wouldn't bother me to much if that money can be reinvested back into the team.
2

Devereuxxx added 13:27 - Jun 26
Although we don’t know what happens behind closed doors, I think Dobra will be one who has shown Paul Cook he wants to be here next season and forced his way into the first team squad again - the exact sort of attitude we need. The gravy train for the freeloaders is over.
11

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:30 - Jun 26
As most of us said from day one. Cooks ultimatum of you CAN find a club and not you HAVE to find a club was hoping these players would work their ars@s off to get where we need them to be and he was the FIRST player to come out and say he wanted to FIGHT for his place and look what’s happened. Hopefully the planets like Betty and monkey blue will finally realise this but I guess they won’t even comment on this as it goes against everything they’ve been trying to say and make a pint of 👀
5

ArnieM added 13:37 - Jun 26
Atta boy Dobs 👍👍
2

TractorFrog added 13:38 - Jun 26
Brilliant news!
3

TractorFrog added 13:44 - Jun 26
Could it be that McGavin is on the U23 list simply because Cook thinks he is not yet ready, rather than because he is leaving?
1

ImAbeliever added 13:46 - Jun 26
Good decision. Great attitude
2

DavefromWatford added 13:55 - Jun 26
Not surprised in the least. he said he would fight to get in the first team squad and he has succeeded. Lets hope others take notice and follow his example.
3

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:09 - Jun 26
Good man, keep at it you will do OK
0

atty added 14:14 - Jun 26
Good for you Dobs. Want to see you in the match day squad every game, at the very least. Go on, grab it!
0

Karlosfandangal added 14:16 - Jun 26
For me Dobra looked up for it at the end of last season, only one that seemed to go forward not backwards.

For me the Downes Dozzell and Woolfenden should have been head and shoulders above most in League 1 if they are as great as most fans think they are.

Doves is the only one out of the four I would be disappointed in if he left
0


