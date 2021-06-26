Dobra Promoted to First-Team Pre-Season Training
Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 13:20
TWTD understands young forward Armando Dobra has been promoted to the first-team pre-season squad having initially been named among those set to be with the U23s.
As reported on Wednesday, Dobra was among a number of first-team players listed to start pre-season training with the U23s on Thursday, along with Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Jack Lankester, who joined Cambridge United yesterday.
However, the lists indicated that the situation could change “at the manager’s discretion” and we understand Albania U21 international Dobra was subsequently added to the first-team group which began pre-season training earlier today.
Dobra was among the players told at the end of the season that they could find a new club this summer but while away on international duty last month stated his intention to win himself in the Blues’ first team when he returned to the club.
Photo: Matchday Images
