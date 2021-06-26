Town Confirm Bonne Loan Signing

Saturday, 26th Jun 2021 17:49

Town have confirmed the signing of QPR striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan, TWTD having revealed that the Blues were set to add the 25-year-old to their squad this morning.

Rumours that Bonne, who was a schoolboy in the Town academy, was interesting the Blues first surfaced in mid-May when there were claims that the Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international would be part of a swap deal with Andre Dozzell.

This was dismissed at the time - Dozzell eventually made the move for a £1 million fee - and earlier this month reports in West London indicated that Rangers wanted to keep hold of Bonne despite a first season at Loftus Road in which he scored only three goals in nine starts and 26 sub appearances.

However, Town remained keen and QPR were more open to the move than had been suggested, although on loan rather than permanently.

“It’s been 12 years since I left here when I was a kid and it’s great to be back,” Bonne told iFollow Ipswich.

“I’m a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get going now.

“Paul Cook is a character. He’s been dying to get it over the line. He seems like a guy I really want to work with and do well under, and it seems like he wants the same for me so that’s all I can ask for.”

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “We are obviously delighted to get the deal done and welcome Macauley back to Ipswich Town.

“He has Championship experience and we wish him every success at this football club.

“It’s been a busy 24 hours and we are moving forward with one or two other additions as well that we hope to get over the line as soon as possible.”

Having been released by the Blues at U14 level, the one-time Chantry High School pupil moved on to Norwich’s youth set-up and then Colchester where he broke into their first team early in the 2013/14 season.

While at the JobServe Community Stadium he spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking and in his four years with the U’s netted 15 times in 25 starts and 59 sub appearances.

Bonne moved to Leyton Orient in July 2017 where he enjoyed an impressive two years scoring 45 goals in 89 league starts and one sub appearance.

That form attracted then-Championship Charlton Athletic, who he joined in June 2019 and where he found the net 12 times in 32 starts and eight sub appearances before moving to QPR for a reported £2 million in October last year, signing a deal which runs to the summer of 2023.

In their post-season assessment of Bonne our sister QPR site Loft For Words wrote: “It certainly couldn’t have started much better for him following a summer move from Charlton.

“A nicely-taken goal on debut off the bench in the last minute at Sheffield Wednesday secured a hard-fought point from a dire game, and a similar effort off another centre-back assist then brought home a deserved victory from a much more dominant display at Derby.

“There were a couple of really bad misses which meant we had to settle for a 0-0 at Bournemouth when the performance merited a win but, really, it was strange how quickly the confidence seemed to drain out of him - Charlie Austin fairly candidly saying Bonne had been the first one on the phone to him after he joined the club saying he didn’t really feel like it was working out for him and wanting to know what he could do to kick start the spell.

“Bonne and [Lyndon] Dykes had missed a whole catalogue of chances to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup just before that and although he subsequently scored a beautifully-taken last-minute sealer at Luton that the heart just longed to be behind the goal for, he was then back on sitter duty away at Watford where Lee Wallace put one on a plate for him from three yards which he rather fell over.”

They add that the Blues' new loan signing has a tendency to stray offside but that he gives defenders a tough time: “The work-rate is there, you can’t fault him on that. He’s nasty, watch him, absolutely horrible to the centre-backs, which I like.

“The three goals he scored for us, the 11 he got for Charlton at this level last season, and 47 in 91 appearances for Leyton Orient suggest there is something there – although Addicks fans did warn us it needs three or four good chances for him to score once.”

Bonne becomes the Blues' fourth signing of the summer and their second in two days with Rekeem Harper having joined on a three-year deal from West Brom yesterday.





Photo: ITFC

galacticoblue added 17:53 - Jun 26

Great addition, will buy him permanently if we get promoted. Coyb!! 5

Blueys_child added 17:55 - Jun 26

Another player who clearly wants to play for the club and do well!! Can see us pushing to make this permanent in january/end of the season if this goes well!! 3

KernowBluey added 17:55 - Jun 26

Good signing, and a welcome back.



I'm somewhat looking forward to this season :)



KB 2

itfctim added 17:56 - Jun 26

Serious intent being shown, bring it on! 0

Wooly74 added 17:57 - Jun 26

Sadly, only we would get a player back who left us whilst the rot set in and the poor decisions back in 2012, this lad wants to wear the shirt, which should make a massive difference.



Well done again Town for getting it over the line, more required please... 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:58 - Jun 26

Another great signing, and an Ipswich fan & lad. A goalkeeper, An experienced centre back, a left back and left winger and we’re almost there 0

ArnieM added 18:00 - Jun 26

Welcome HOME Macauley 👍 1

Europablue added 18:00 - Jun 26

Anyone wanting to complain about a loan signing should consider why we complained about loan signings, they were just about a player gaining some experience often expecting to play regardless of form. This is a Ipswich boy back home and potentially with a view to signing permanently next year. 2

BettyBlue added 18:01 - Jun 26

How can anyone tell if he's any good? Nobody has seen him play. Or do you all believe in hype? -7

marcus1642 added 18:02 - Jun 26

Is that a blank piece of paper Bonne is signing? Welcone Bonne, yes indeed, it was a no brainer. 0

BettyBlue added 18:03 - Jun 26

No this is yet another loan signing where we are developing another clubs player. -10

ImAbeliever added 18:04 - Jun 26

Good 24 hours 🤜 2

90z added 18:06 - Jun 26

4 very decent signings so far! 2

BlueRuin69 added 18:08 - Jun 26

Hahaha....2 or 3 more like this and we have a team! Coyb 0

Millsey added 18:19 - Jun 26

Welcome back Mac👍👍 0

blueprint added 18:23 - Jun 26

BettyBlue - please keep your thoughts to yourself. You’re clearly on here desperate for a reaction. 3

ghostofescobar added 18:27 - Jun 26

“I’m a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get going now.” That’ll do for me, lad. Welcome! 2

miltonsnephew added 18:29 - Jun 26

Return of the Mac 0

SouperJim added 18:30 - Jun 26

@BettyBlue, yet another? This is the first loan signing Ashton/Cook have made. Let's see how he does and whether we look to hang on to him at the end of the season before deciding. The Evans era is over. 2

Eddie1985 added 18:37 - Jun 26

Welcome to the club... Got a good feeling about this lad coyb 0