Drinan Set For Orient

Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 08:11 Town striker Aaron Drinan is set to join League Two Leyton Orient in the days to come. The 23-year-old joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018 and spent time on loan at Sutton United, back at the League of Ireland club, Ayr United and in Sweden with GAIS before finally making his Town debut last August. The former Irish U21 international went on to make eight starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. Town surprisingly took up the one-year option in the Cork-born frontman’s contract at the end of the season but now, according to the EADT, will move to the O’s in the next few days. The frontman not appearing on either the first-team or U23 list of players for pre-season training had led to fans asking questions regarding his future, although it is understood he has been back home in Ireland. Drinan will become the 20th contracted professional have left Town since the end of the season plus the four remaining loanees. Elsewhere, Wigan are reportedly set to sign Charlton keeper Ben Amos, whose Addicks contract us up later this week. The Blues were also interested in the 31-year-old, who the South Londoners had been keen at the Valley.

Photo: Matchday Images



