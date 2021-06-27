Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blues Again Linked With Crewe Wideman
Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 08:34

Town reportedly remain interested in Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale but with other League One sides also eyeing the 22-year-old.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Portsmouth are eyeing Dale as a replacement for Ronan Curtis if the Irishman moves on but with Town and Wycombe Wanderers both still keen.

The Railwaymen are said to be asking a £1 million fee for Dale, who was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in April and then again in May when they were said to be weighing-up a £600,000 move.

Dale scored 12 times in 35 starts and 13 sub appearances during 2020/21 and was named December’s League One Player of the Month having netted four goals in four games.

The Warrington-born right-sided wideman came through the academy ranks at Gresty Road and spent time on loan at Witton Albion and Altrincham as a youngster.

In April, Town boss Paul Cook revealed at a press conference that he was at Crewe’s 2-2 draw at Charlton in which Dale scored both his side’s goals.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Roo added 09:08 - Jun 27
If PC wants him in this slimmed down squad of better quality players then let’s spend the money and get him in especially given the positive £££ business done so far. COYB
2

markchips added 09:28 - Jun 27
This looks a good move as he can play both sides and probably a wiser investment than Jacobs but I expect Cook will get him too. Still no news on any interest in Jackson quelle surprise
1

howdonblue added 09:49 - Jun 27
This fella is excellent
I hope we sign him
🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
0

howdonblue added 09:51 - Jun 27
Come on Phil tell us
TWTD understands he's signing today
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
0

Wallingford_Boy added 09:59 - Jun 27
Struggled to get in crewe’s side last season..
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 279 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021