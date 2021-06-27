Blues Again Linked With Crewe Wideman
Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 08:34
Town reportedly remain interested in Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale but with other League One sides also eyeing the 22-year-old.
According to The Sun on Sunday, Portsmouth are eyeing Dale as a replacement for Ronan Curtis if the Irishman moves on but with Town and Wycombe Wanderers both still keen.
The Railwaymen are said to be asking a £1 million fee for Dale, who was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in April and then again in May when they were said to be weighing-up a £600,000 move.
Dale scored 12 times in 35 starts and 13 sub appearances during 2020/21 and was named December’s League One Player of the Month having netted four goals in four games.
The Warrington-born right-sided wideman came through the academy ranks at Gresty Road and spent time on loan at Witton Albion and Altrincham as a youngster.
In April, Town boss Paul Cook revealed at a press conference that he was at Crewe’s 2-2 draw at Charlton in which Dale scored both his side’s goals.
Photo: Action Images
