Blues Again Linked With Crewe Wideman

Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 08:34 Town reportedly remain interested in Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale but with other League One sides also eyeing the 22-year-old. According to The Sun on Sunday, Portsmouth are eyeing Dale as a replacement for Ronan Curtis if the Irishman moves on but with Town and Wycombe Wanderers both still keen. The Railwaymen are said to be asking a £1 million fee for Dale, who was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in April and then again in May when they were said to be weighing-up a £600,000 move. Dale scored 12 times in 35 starts and 13 sub appearances during 2020/21 and was named December’s League One Player of the Month having netted four goals in four games. The Warrington-born right-sided wideman came through the academy ranks at Gresty Road and spent time on loan at Witton Albion and Altrincham as a youngster. In April, Town boss Paul Cook revealed at a press conference that he was at Crewe’s 2-2 draw at Charlton in which Dale scored both his side’s goals.

Roo added 09:08 - Jun 27

If PC wants him in this slimmed down squad of better quality players then let’s spend the money and get him in especially given the positive £££ business done so far. COYB 2

markchips added 09:28 - Jun 27

This looks a good move as he can play both sides and probably a wiser investment than Jacobs but I expect Cook will get him too. Still no news on any interest in Jackson quelle surprise 1

howdonblue added 09:49 - Jun 27

This fella is excellent

I hope we sign him

🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 0

howdonblue added 09:51 - Jun 27

Come on Phil tell us

TWTD understands he's signing today

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 0

Wallingford_Boy added 09:59 - Jun 27

Struggled to get in crewe’s side last season.. 0

