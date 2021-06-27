Bonne: Playing For the Team I Support Will Give Me an Extra 15-20 Per Cent

Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 13:06 New Blues loan signing Macauley Bonne says being a Town fan will give him an extra 15-20 per cent on matchdays and in training. Yesterday morning, TWTD revealed that the 25-year-old was set to join the Blues on a season-long loan from QPR with the club confirming the signing in the evening. Former Chantry High School pupil Bonne was with the Town academy until he was released at U14 level. "It’s good to be back,” Bonne told iFollow Ipswich. "Being a local boy, I’ve never stopped supporting the club and even to this day, I’m still a big Town fan. “I always look at the scores, how the players and how the team are getting on. To have the opportunity to come and play for the club. I’m buzzing. “Getting promoted and getting out of this league, that’s my first goal and it’s the manager’s as well. “Everyone around the club is saying that this is the promotion season. For me, that’s the goal for the club. “I feel like I’ve got my own goals for the season and my own targets but also for my family and everyone around who knows me, it’s going to be a big thing. “It’s going to give me that extra 15-20 per cent on matchdays and in training, knowing that it’s the team I support. “I can’t wait for the first game of the season already. Everything fell into place and it just feels right to be here.”

Photos: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 13:12 - Jun 27

Good to hear, very good. 1

90z added 13:18 - Jun 27

Bang in them goals Macca! 1

Bluearmy_81 added 13:34 - Jun 27

Is his name pronounced 'bon' 'ey?' 0

BlueRuin69 added 13:44 - Jun 27

Great stuff! Welcome back home! Coyb 1

CavendishBlue added 13:50 - Jun 27

Even if you were a Chantry boy....WELCOME!!!! 1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:00 - Jun 27

just need a Clyde now., then blaze a trail through the league 0

midastouch added 14:06 - Jun 27

Awesome, I'm sold now I know he's one of us! :-) 2

pennblue added 14:09 - Jun 27

Good opportunity to reset his career and take this club back up to the Premier League. He has to be targeting 20 goals this season. 1

Oldboy added 14:22 - Jun 27

We are glad to have you here. Play your heart out, get us promotion and then move here permanently. Wish you well. 1

markchips added 14:30 - Jun 27

Still need more strikers I feel , will be interesting few days now Drinan is going and still expecting more yet. I would really like Bishop to prove cook wrong but I am not sure he is fit enough to last a full game any longer 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments