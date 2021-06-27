Bonne: Playing For the Team I Support Will Give Me an Extra 15-20 Per Cent
Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 13:06
New Blues loan signing Macauley Bonne says being a Town fan will give him an extra 15-20 per cent on matchdays and in training.
Yesterday morning, TWTD revealed that the 25-year-old was set to join the Blues on a season-long loan from QPR with the club confirming the signing in the evening.
Former Chantry High School pupil Bonne was with the Town academy until he was released at U14 level.
"It’s good to be back,” Bonne told iFollow Ipswich. "Being a local boy, I’ve never stopped supporting the club and even to this day, I’m still a big Town fan.
“I always look at the scores, how the players and how the team are getting on. To have the opportunity to come and play for the club. I’m buzzing.
“Getting promoted and getting out of this league, that’s my first goal and it’s the manager’s as well.
“Everyone around the club is saying that this is the promotion season. For me, that’s the goal for the club.
“I feel like I’ve got my own goals for the season and my own targets but also for my family and everyone around who knows me, it’s going to be a big thing.
“It’s going to give me that extra 15-20 per cent on matchdays and in training, knowing that it’s the team I support.
“I can’t wait for the first game of the season already. Everything fell into place and it just feels right to be here.”
