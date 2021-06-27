Blues Targeting Salford Keeper

Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 17:56 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of Salford City's Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky. The 30-year-old was ever-present for Salford during 2020/21, his first season at the club, making 53 appearances, including their victory in the delayed 2019/20 EFL Trophy final. Capped by the Czech Republic at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, Hladky claimed the League Two Golden Glove award after keeping 22 clean sheets, a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year and was named the Ammies’ fans’ Player of the Year. Hladky was a young player with hometown club Zbrojovka Brno, featuring for their B side and then their first team and spending loan spells with MSK Breclav, Sparta Brno, Lisen and Town’s 2002 UEFA Cup opponents Slovan Liberec, a move which became permanent in 2015. After four years largely as second-choice at Liberec, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to St Mirren in January 2019 where he made 59 starts before departing for Salford in August last year, signing a two-year deal. Town are on the lookout for two keepers this summer with Dai Cornell already having departed and training with Peterborough, who he is set to join, and the Blues' current Czech number one Tomas Holy also told he can move on at the end of the season. The Blues have been linked with a number of keepers including Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist, Charlton’s Ben Amos, who is understood to be close to joining Wigan, former Portsmouth man Craig MacGillivray, who is being tipped to replace him at the Valley, and Liverpool youngster Caoimhín Kelleher, who is now not expected to be allowed to move out on loan. Hladky seems likely to become the club's fifth signing of the summer with chief executive Mark Ashton having said following yesterday's addition of Macauley Bonne that the Blues "are moving forward with one or two other additions as well that we hope to get over the line as soon as possible”.

Photo: Action Images



midastouch added 17:58 - Jun 27

Sounds good to me! 2

jas0999 added 18:06 - Jun 27

Never heard of him. But 22 clean sheets last year is impressive, albeit at league two level. 4

ITFC_Jenx added 18:08 - Jun 27

Interesting if it's him and Siegrist or instead of Siegrist. 0

Manchesterblue added 18:08 - Jun 27

That picture looks like he's just stubbed his toe on the coffee table. 9

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 18:08 - Jun 27

Haven't seen much of him but could be a real gem. Surprised he had to move to Salford from St Mirren but I suspect timing and COVID madness were the reasons. Proved he's better than League 2. I would have rather had Amos, but I don't rate Holy or MacGillivray. Haven't seen enough of Siegrist to have much of an opinion. 0

therein61 added 18:12 - Jun 27

What a refreshing change this has been instead of feeding the fans bullsh1t to keep them happy then not getting who we were supposed to be in for(just spin from the hierarchy) we are getting good signings in the building, onwards and upwards the boys in blue. 3

Steve_D added 18:16 - Jun 27

Also does the washing up looking at the marigold gloves he is wearing 1

JewellintheTown added 18:29 - Jun 27

OK, I'll be the first to own up to not having a clue about this guy. Anyone else? 1

dyersdream added 18:31 - Jun 27

Very good keeper 0

ringwoodblue added 18:33 - Jun 27

Is he any better than Holy I ask? 0

chenners17 added 18:34 - Jun 27

We will have two Czech goalkeepers 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 18:38 - Jun 27

Can't see how this is an improvement on Holy. His League 2 background suggests that he's intended to be a reserve keeper and I'm sure Holy could do that as well. -3

TractorRoyNo1 added 18:42 - Jun 27

Holy can't "play" he is old school donkey kicker, Cook knows what he wants. 1

ImAbeliever added 18:43 - Jun 27

Czech mates 0

BluePG added 18:43 - Jun 27

If Holy stays, at least he’ll have a Czech mate. 1

Pencilpete added 18:52 - Jun 27

Maybe we could keep Holy if this guy tells him in his own language that hes ment to dive to save shots ?!!! 1

itfcserbia added 19:02 - Jun 27

Hope he's as cool as his name, if you speak czech. ;) 0

Bazza8564 added 19:04 - Jun 27

His record at Salford and the fans player of the season accolades mean this is a good signing, the fifth good signing so far. Looks as though the doubters may have to eat their words on our ability to attract decent players 0

