Blues Closing in On Former Owl Penney
Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 19:37
Town are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday left-back Matt Penney.
According to the EADT Penney is set to join Paul Cook's Town revolution and we understand that is the case with the deal likely to be confirmed on Monday along with the signing of Salford keeper Vaclav Hladky, who TWTD revealed is close to joining the Blues earlier this afternoon.
The 23-year-old, who can also operate in wide midfield, is out of contract having left the Owls at the end of the season having made 10 starts and five sub appearances during 2020/21.
Chesterfield-born Penney had been with Wednesday since he was eight years old, although spent time on loan at Bradford in 2016/17, Mansfield in 2017/18 and in Germany with St Pauli in 2019/20.
In total, Penney made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls without scoring.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]