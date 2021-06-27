Blues Closing in On Former Owl Penney

Sunday, 27th Jun 2021 19:37 Town are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday left-back Matt Penney. According to the EADT Penney is set to join Paul Cook's Town revolution and we understand that is the case with the deal likely to be confirmed on Monday along with the signing of Salford keeper Vaclav Hladky, who TWTD revealed is close to joining the Blues earlier this afternoon. The 23-year-old, who can also operate in wide midfield, is out of contract having left the Owls at the end of the season having made 10 starts and five sub appearances during 2020/21. Chesterfield-born Penney had been with Wednesday since he was eight years old, although spent time on loan at Bradford in 2016/17, Mansfield in 2017/18 and in Germany with St Pauli in 2019/20. In total, Penney made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls without scoring.

Photo: Action Images



dyersdream added 19:50 - Jun 27

Who? 0

Vancouver_Blue added 19:58 - Jun 27

Don't know anything about him 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:14 - Jun 27

As long as he is better than Kenlock. Then sign him up

Think Kenlock has done quite well and felt he was better than Ward. 1

topshout added 20:17 - Jun 27

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Penney 0

markchips added 20:19 - Jun 27

Don’t know much about this one but has some championship experience possibly cook will alternate him and kenlock who does have a stinker every now and again. Still expect Jacobs to come in on that left hand side. Cook trusts him and this lad can cover if he is out plus Dobra of course 0

GiveusaWave added 20:19 - Jun 27





https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-wednesday-matt-penney-futures-bright-ow Hasn't played a lot of football. Little bit of info about him here : 0

mojo added 20:23 - Jun 27

If we can also find a player called Pound we want we could be in for a Penny and in for a Pound 1

OwainG1992 added 20:38 - Jun 27

It's all happening! 0

