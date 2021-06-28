Duo Set For Town Medicals
Monday, 28th Jun 2021 10:31
TWTD understands incoming duo Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney are set to undergo medicals at Town today with confirmation of their signings expected this afternoon or this evening.
Yesterday afternoon, TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the signing of 30-year-old keeper Hladky from Salford City, where he was contracted for another year.
Left-back or midfielder Penney, 23, left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and is a free agent.
The pair will become Town's fifth and sixth signings of the summer as Paul Cook's recruitment drive gathers pace with pre-season training now under way. It's expected that further additions will be made before the end of the week.
Hladky was ever-present for Salford during 2020/21, his first season at the club, making 53 appearances, including their victory in the delayed 2019/20 EFL Trophy final.
Capped by the Czech Republic at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, Hladky claimed the League Two Golden Glove award in 2020/21 after keeping 22 clean sheets, a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year and was named the Ammies’ fans’ Player of the Year.
Hladky was a young player with hometown club Zbrojovka Brno, featuring for their B side and then their first team and spending loan spells with MSK Breclav, Sparta Brno, Lisen and Town’s 2002 UEFA Cup opponents Slovan Liberec, a move which became permanent in 2015.
After four years largely as second-choice at Liberec, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to St Mirren in January 2019 where he made 59 starts before departing for Salford in August last year, signing a two-year deal.
Penney made 10 starts and five sub appearances for the Owls during 2020/21 having been at the club since he was eight years old, although having spent time on loan at Bradford in 2016/17, Mansfield in 2017/18 and in Germany with St Pauli in 2019/20.
In total, he made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls without scoring.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]