Duo Set For Town Medicals

Monday, 28th Jun 2021 10:31 TWTD understands incoming duo Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney are set to undergo medicals at Town today with confirmation of their signings expected this afternoon or this evening. Yesterday afternoon, TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the signing of 30-year-old keeper Hladky from Salford City, where he was contracted for another year. Left-back or midfielder Penney, 23, left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and is a free agent. The pair will become Town's fifth and sixth signings of the summer as Paul Cook's recruitment drive gathers pace with pre-season training now under way. It's expected that further additions will be made before the end of the week. Hladky was ever-present for Salford during 2020/21, his first season at the club, making 53 appearances, including their victory in the delayed 2019/20 EFL Trophy final. Capped by the Czech Republic at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, Hladky claimed the League Two Golden Glove award in 2020/21 after keeping 22 clean sheets, a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year and was named the Ammies’ fans’ Player of the Year. Hladky was a young player with hometown club Zbrojovka Brno, featuring for their B side and then their first team and spending loan spells with MSK Breclav, Sparta Brno, Lisen and Town’s 2002 UEFA Cup opponents Slovan Liberec, a move which became permanent in 2015. After four years largely as second-choice at Liberec, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to St Mirren in January 2019 where he made 59 starts before departing for Salford in August last year, signing a two-year deal. Penney made 10 starts and five sub appearances for the Owls during 2020/21 having been at the club since he was eight years old, although having spent time on loan at Bradford in 2016/17, Mansfield in 2017/18 and in Germany with St Pauli in 2019/20. In total, he made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls without scoring.

Photo: Action Images



JackSted added 10:37 - Jun 28

Daddy Phil back with another banger🥵 -2

Bazza8564 added 10:49 - Jun 28

Keep them coming ! 0

90z added 10:57 - Jun 28

As Fabrizio Romano would say.. Here we go! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:11 - Jun 28

This is going to be a very interesting week.

Cook seems to know exactly who he wants, and why he wants them, and they come because they see something happening here at Portman Rd. 4

ImAbeliever added 11:22 - Jun 28

Good -1

Europablue added 11:22 - Jun 28

I don't know who any of these players are who Ipswich are bringing in, not because they are bad players, but because I don't have extensive knowledge of players in the leagues around us. What has impressed me is where the players are coming from, that they have been enthused by the project and see a chance of getting in at the ground floor on project, and the fashion that the players have been signed.

I'm concerned about bringing in so many players and how they will gel and start the season, but I will hold off judgment until the season starts. 2

GiroJim added 11:22 - Jun 28

There are certainly some new faces coming in. Whether they are any good is another matter. Lets face it most people on here had never heard of most of them up until now, Some people are saying they are world beaters. Lets wait and see. We have been here before with Hurst,people were saying how great they would all be and look how that ended. Cookiemonster has a lot to prove. -3

Karlosfandangal added 11:27 - Jun 28

Never heard of them and I am hoping the signing to follow I have never heard of too



Can wait to watch Town play with these new faces, very exciting time



Welcome to a new era at Town, and hope you become Part of the hall of fame 0

Mediocre_Quick added 11:35 - Jun 28

Everyone saying 'Never heard of them' if Ashton has employed the same techniques he did at Bristol City with the data etc, then these will, hopefully be astute signings to help us back to where we belong... 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:43 - Jun 28

Keeper sounds decent Golden Glove award last season, 22 clean sheets, a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year and was named the Ammies’ fans’ Player of the Year what’s not to like although I’m sure the normal suspects will have something to moan about.

Regarding the talk of Hurts signings being world beaters I don’t recall many people clamouring over a striker who scored 11 odd goals over a season as being a world beater however any new signing deserves a chance to shine without the normal people moaning before a balls even been kicked 🙄 1

Devereuxxx added 11:48 - Jun 28

One of the most encouraging things about this transfer window has been the reaction of the fans from the player's last club. Hladky particularly sounds like a fantastic coup, while although Sheffield Wednesday fans seem a little split on Penney, he sounds like a good squad option at the right sort of age. I'd rather see comments saying 'he wasn't given much of a shot' rather than 'absolute pony get him gone'.



Keep them coming. 1

jollyroger added 11:52 - Jun 28

6 in so far .I can see another 4 coming a gk . centre back . a no 10 and a striker that will do for me 0

chanteledatractorgal added 11:52 - Jun 28

We are going to win the league 0

ipswich134 added 11:54 - Jun 28

I hope we get them all this week so that they will have a preseason which I believe will help blend the team. 0

