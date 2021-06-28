Away Kit Delayed Until Mid-July
Monday, 28th Jun 2021 14:37
Town’s new away kit will now not be unveiled until mid-July due to delays caused by factory lockdowns in their country of origin.
The Blues launched their new home kit, which with the help of sponsor Ed Sheeran’s fans has been selling in impressive numbers, with the away strip, which is believed to be white, expected to follow soon afterwards.
However, the club say that it won’t now be made public until next month: “Having experienced some delays with delivery due to factory lockdowns in the country of manufacture, our 2021/22 away kit is now set for a mid-July reveal.
“The kit will be available for pre-order as soon as it is revealed with supporters expected to receive their orders at the end of July. General sale is currently planned for the first week of August.”
Pre-orders of the new home shirt will start to be processed towards the end of this week but it is expected to take the club’s retail team a couple weeks to process and dispatch them all. Supporters will receive an email once their shirt has been dispatched.
Those fans who ordered for collection from Planet Blue will receive an email once their order is ready to collect and are not to attempt to collect their shirts until they have received their email.
"We have increased our staff levels in order to fulfil all orders as quickly as possible," Town's head of retail operations Paul Macro told the club site.
"We ask supporters to bear with us, and all fans that pre-ordered will receive their shirts before they are released for general sale – which is likely to be mid-July."
Town's 2021/22 adidas range of training kit will be available to purchase in the next few days.
Photo: ITFC
