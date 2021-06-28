Drinan Joins Leyton Orient
Monday, 28th Jun 2021 18:06
Striker Aaron Drinan has joined League Two Leyton Orient on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
“I’ve been speaking to the club, over the last week or so to try and get something sorted. Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started,” the Cork-born striker told the O’s official website.
“The first meeting I had with the manager [Kenny Jackett], he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”
Jackett added: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.
“I have seen a lot of potential in him and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient.
“He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders.
“He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us. I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”
Drinan joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018 and spent time on loan at Sutton United, back at the League of Ireland club, Ayr United and in Sweden with GAIS before finally making his Town debut last August.
The former Irish U21 international went on to make eight starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once.
Drinan is the 20th contracted professional have left Town since the end of the season plus the four remaining loanees.
Photo: Matchday Images
