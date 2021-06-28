Drinan Joins Leyton Orient

Monday, 28th Jun 2021 18:06 Striker Aaron Drinan has joined League Two Leyton Orient on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. “I’ve been speaking to the club, over the last week or so to try and get something sorted. Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started,” the Cork-born striker told the O’s official website. “The first meeting I had with the manager [Kenny Jackett], he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.” Jackett added: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders. “I have seen a lot of potential in him and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient. “He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders. “He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us. I think he’ll be a real asset for us.” Drinan joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018 and spent time on loan at Sutton United, back at the League of Ireland club, Ayr United and in Sweden with GAIS before finally making his Town debut last August. The former Irish U21 international went on to make eight starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. Drinan is the 20th contracted professional have left Town since the end of the season plus the four remaining loanees. 🇮🇪 Welcome to Leyton Orient, Aaron Drinan!



The Irish striker pens a two-year deal with The O's, after completing a move from Ipswich Town today!#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/QMbVQcgbMp — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 28, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Upthetown1970 added 18:10 - Jun 28

Good luck Aaron. Lots of commitment on the pitch when you played. This probably the right move for you. 7

OsborneOneNil added 18:17 - Jun 28

All the best 1

TractorFrog added 18:18 - Jun 28

He will thrive in League Two. 0

ThaiBlue added 18:23 - Jun 28

Lots of energy and effort but with no quality at the end of it.will do ok for orient good luck to him. 1

Roo added 18:24 - Jun 28

Holy cheeseballs - an undisclosed fee for Drinan is without doubt the best business we will do all summer …. Incredible …. Well done all involved ! COYB!! 3

90z added 18:24 - Jun 28

Cant fault the guys efforts! I hope he does well in league 2! 6

Saxonblue74 added 18:27 - Jun 28

Can't we talk them into taking Jackson too? 1

Millsey added 18:29 - Jun 28

Good luck Aaron👍 1

BudapestByBlimp added 18:29 - Jun 28

Is he the last of Mick's signings to leave? 1

Saxonblue74 added 18:30 - Jun 28

Did Jackett watch the wrong player on video? Quite quick? Attack the first ball? Get down the side of defenders? 1

BaddowBlue1 added 18:30 - Jun 28

Good Luck Aaron, at your age you need plenty of game time and this is a great opportunity. Grab it with both hands lad, will watch you progress and I hope you do well! 4

Nottsboy added 18:30 - Jun 28

All the best Aaron kick start and move on. 0

chepstowblue added 18:35 - Jun 28

It's a very good move for Drinan as it's still a level above his ability. Good luck to him and thanks for the memories! 1

markchips added 18:38 - Jun 28

Another one bites the dust- bishop anyone? 0

jas0999 added 18:49 - Jun 28

Very surprised we got a fee for him … great work! Wish him well, but not league one quality

1

Hamish1979 added 18:51 - Jun 28

I'm sure he's a lovely guy and no problem with his attitude but he was never good enough to play for Ipswich. I was really concerned that we triggered an extension but am really happy we've found a taker. Good luck. 0

istanblue added 19:00 - Jun 28

Usually I would say ''he's found his level'', but even I'm not so sure he has yet. Non-league at best.



0

cressi added 19:02 - Jun 28

Good luck

But just not good enough not sure good enough for Orient if I'm honest 0

Blocker123 added 19:07 - Jun 28

One a very few I wish he does well. Didn’t quite work for him here.👍🏻 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:08 - Jun 28

Good luck to him and well down town for getting the few no matter how much it is too many years letting players go for no money 0

Oldboy added 19:19 - Jun 28

Always put the effort in, just lacking in quality. Think L2 is right for him at this time

Good luck Aaron. 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 19:28 - Jun 28

Some youngsters never develop into their potential, others become better with age - just check to see where Jamie Vardy was playing at 23.

It is also easier to show your potential when there is not so much pressure about. This boy might just turn out to be a good-un 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments