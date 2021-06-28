Town Confirm Hladky Signing
Monday, 28th Jun 2021 19:03
Town have confirmed the signing of Salford City keeper Vaclav Hladky, TWTD having revealed the Blues were close to landing the 30-year-old yesterday afternoon.
The Czech has signed a three-year deal with the club for an undisclosed fee.
“It’s been an absolutely perfect day. I’ve signed the contract and I’m so happy to be here," Hladky told iFollow Ipswich.
“Ipswich Town is a huge club so it was a quick decision. I got the offer and I said ‘yes I want to be there’ straight away. I share the vision of the club and I can't wait to get started.”
Manager Paul Cook added: “The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and once again our owners have backed us with this signing.
“He will have a massive part to play for us next season. This is another part of the jigsaw that we are putting together.”
Hladky was ever-present for Salford during 2020/21, his only season at the club, making 53 appearances.
Capped by the Czech Republic at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, Hladky claimed the League Two Golden Glove award in 2020/21 after keeping 22 clean sheets, a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year and was named the Ammies’ fans’ Player of the Year.
Hladky was a young player with hometown club Zbrojovka Brno, featuring for their B side and then their first team and spending loan spells with MSK Breclav, Sparta Brno, Lisen and Town’s 2002 UEFA Cup opponents Slovan Liberec, a move which became permanent in 2015.
After four years largely as second-choice at Liberec, the 6ft 2in tall keeper moved on to St Mirren in January 2019 where he made 59 starts.
The highlight of his spell with St Mirren was saving three penalties in their Scottish Premiership play-off penalty shoot-out with Dundee United in May 2019, following a 1-1 draw, to secure their place in the division for another season.
He joined Salford in August last year, signing a two-year deal, and his Paul Cooper-esque penalties prowess was again to the fore in their victory in the delayed 2019/20 EFL Trophy final when he saved from Ronan Curtis as they won the shoot-out 4-2 after a 0-0 draw.
The Blues are expected to look for two keepers this summer with Dai Cornell having already left the club and Tomas Holy among those told he can find a new club.
Town are also closing in on the addition of Matt Penney, who is a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old was at the club today to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move to Portman Road.
