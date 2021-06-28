Peterborough Confirm Cornell Signing
Monday, 28th Jun 2021 22:10
Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of former Blues keeper Dai Cornell on a two-year deal.
The news comes as little surprise, Posh forward Idris Kanu having posted a photo of the Welshman training with the Championship new boys on Friday.
The 30-year-old recently left Town after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, it having been made clear that his opportunities would be limited if he stayed at Portman Road.
“It is a great opportunity for me, the club had a wonderful campaign last season and secured promotion to the Championship, and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position,” Cornell told the Posh club site.
“I was grateful that the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and the coach Mark Tyler.
“When I heard about the interest, it was a move that excited me straight away. To potentially play at Championship level is exciting and it is one that I am really looking forward too. I want to come in, work hard and get settled as quickly as I can.”
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said: "I am really pleased, it is a good signing for us. He is at a really good age, he has a lot of experience and he will come in and really challenge Christy [Pym] for the number one slot and that is what we need. I am delighted to get it sorted and look forward to working with him.”
Cornell made 10 League One starts in his single season with the Blues as well as playing five games in cups.
Photo: Matchday Images
