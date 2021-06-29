Cowley Confirms Town Talks With Pompey Winger Jacobs

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 08:46 Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that the Blues have held talks with Pompey winger Michael Jacobs but says the 30-year-old won’t leave Fratton Park unless the deal is right for all three parties. News that Town had been given permission to speak to Jacobs, who missed the end of 2020/21 after undergoing knee surgery, emerged last week but Cowley says he is still in his plans at Fratton Park. “If we can see Michael Jacobs 30-plus times next year, then the team will benefit,” he told the Portsmouth News. “That’s the challenge. In recent years he hasn’t been able to play regularly enough, if he did he’d be playing in the Championship. There’s no doubt about that. “You are always open-minded aren’t you? Every player at these levels has a value – that’s the truth of it. “Michael spoke to them [Ipswich] and you always want to be fair with people, don’t you? Try to treat people like you’d like to be treated yourself. “We are pleased it [the move] hasn’t happened [so far]. Ultimately there are three parties to every transfer negotiation, it has to be right for all three parties – and we won’t do anything unless it is right for us. We have to safeguard the future of the club. “Michael Jacobs is a top player, really creative, who has shown last season what an impact he can have on the team. It would have to be on our terms, for sure.” Jacobs, who injury limited to 13 starts and nine sub appearances last season, scoring twice, previously played for Town manager Paul Cook at Wigan and was a member of the Latics side which won the League One title in 2017/18. Having undergone surgery in April, Jacobs is currently back out on the grass but not yet ready to join his team-mates as pre-season gets under way. “Michael’s working, he’s motivated, he’s focused to do well,” Cowley added. “He’ll be back as soon as possible hopefully, so [head physio] Bobby Bacic is accelerating that process as we speak. It’s very difficult to put timelines on it. “He’s quality, but we have to get him on the grass more regularly, fitter, stronger. He didn’t have a pre-season last year, we want him fit and strong this year. That is the challenge for the medical team and the sports science team. “We won’t get to see him in the early part of pre-season, so they've got to get him fit, get him strong and get him ready.” Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012. Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015 and then Pompey in 2020. He has another year left on his contract at Fratton Park. Meanwhile, former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray, who was understood to be among the glovesmen interesting the Blues, joined Charlton on a free transfer yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images



ipswich134 added 08:48 - Jun 29

Player who is still injured and 30 years old is a risk. I don't think it helps if we intend to have a small united squad. 2

Saxonblue74 added 08:49 - Jun 29

Sounds risky! 3

chanteledatractorgal added 08:55 - Jun 29

Quality playaaaaaa 0

Ipswichbusiness added 09:06 - Jun 29

Knee surgery? Too risky for my liking. 1

buzbyblue added 09:11 - Jun 29

Like others this is the first player linked to us that I have doubts about, talented but very injury prone so could the money be spent elsewhere? 0

GiveusaWave added 09:14 - Jun 29

Too risky. Let him stay at Pompey. 0

markchips added 09:15 - Jun 29

Still think this will happen. Cook knows what he is going to get another player is a risk so it will be all about the structure of the deal. 0

