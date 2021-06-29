Cowley Confirms Town Talks With Pompey Winger Jacobs
Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 08:46
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that the Blues have held talks with Pompey winger Michael Jacobs but says the 30-year-old won’t leave Fratton Park unless the deal is right for all three parties.
News that Town had been given permission to speak to Jacobs, who missed the end of 2020/21 after undergoing knee surgery, emerged last week but Cowley says he is still in his plans at Fratton Park.
“If we can see Michael Jacobs 30-plus times next year, then the team will benefit,” he told the Portsmouth News.
“That’s the challenge. In recent years he hasn’t been able to play regularly enough, if he did he’d be playing in the Championship. There’s no doubt about that.
“You are always open-minded aren’t you? Every player at these levels has a value – that’s the truth of it.
“Michael spoke to them [Ipswich] and you always want to be fair with people, don’t you? Try to treat people like you’d like to be treated yourself.
“We are pleased it [the move] hasn’t happened [so far]. Ultimately there are three parties to every transfer negotiation, it has to be right for all three parties – and we won’t do anything unless it is right for us. We have to safeguard the future of the club.
“Michael Jacobs is a top player, really creative, who has shown last season what an impact he can have on the team. It would have to be on our terms, for sure.”
Jacobs, who injury limited to 13 starts and nine sub appearances last season, scoring twice, previously played for Town manager Paul Cook at Wigan and was a member of the Latics side which won the League One title in 2017/18.
Having undergone surgery in April, Jacobs is currently back out on the grass but not yet ready to join his team-mates as pre-season gets under way.
“Michael’s working, he’s motivated, he’s focused to do well,” Cowley added. “He’ll be back as soon as possible hopefully, so [head physio] Bobby Bacic is accelerating that process as we speak. It’s very difficult to put timelines on it.
“He’s quality, but we have to get him on the grass more regularly, fitter, stronger. He didn’t have a pre-season last year, we want him fit and strong this year. That is the challenge for the medical team and the sports science team.
“We won’t get to see him in the early part of pre-season, so they've got to get him fit, get him strong and get him ready.”
Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012.
Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015 and then Pompey in 2020. He has another year left on his contract at Fratton Park.
Meanwhile, former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray, who was understood to be among the glovesmen interesting the Blues, joined Charlton on a free transfer yesterday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]