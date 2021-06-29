Ex-Blues Coach Gill Joins MK Dons

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 08:54 Former Town first-team coach Matt Gill has joined the staff of the MK Dons as technical and strategic development coach. Gill, who was a team-mate of Dons boss Russell Martin at Norwich, left the Blues in May having joined the club as part of Paul Lambert’s backroom team in 2018. “I’m really pleased to be here and be a part of things,” the 40-year-old told iFollow MK Dons. “I’ve known Russ a long time and I’ve always hoped that, at some point, we would be able to work together, as our views on the game are pretty aligned. When the opportunity presented itself to come here and do that, it was something I was really looking to do. “Football is about performance and winning games of course but, especially here, it is also about having an identity and helping people and players improve and develop. Those facets are what I’m most interested in and want to add value to during my time here.” Martin added: “First and foremost, he is somebody I really trust and have had a brilliant relationship with, ever since our time together at Norwich City. “As a coach, he has had a quick trajectory because of his ability, his care for people and the way he communicates with players. I saw that first-hand when he was coaching Norwich’s U23s – he played a part in developing a lot of top players during his time there. “He will add so much to us as a club. He will be here to help with the first team, focusing on individual development with players – who will really benefit from this. It is a really important appointment for us." As previously reported, MK are targeting Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop with the potential switch well-progressed.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Carberry added 09:21 - Jun 29

Unfortunately he didn't communicate winning while with us. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments