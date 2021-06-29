Blue Action to Move to More Central Position

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 10:26 Town independent supporters group Blue Action are moving to a more central position in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand ahead of the new season so the noise they create permeates further across the terrace. Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with improving the Portman Road atmosphere in mind via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs, and more recently have produced a fanzine. Earlier this year, they were at the vanguard of the protests against former manager Paul Lambert and owner Marcus Evans. Traditionally they have been based in the corner of Section 6 but are moving across to the front of that area closer to Section 5. Their statement reads:



trncbluearmy added 10:35 - Jun 29

Load of old gits in section 5,we can sing with the best of em, just need a little rest from time to time!



COYB It`s going to be great!! 1

Kropotkin123 added 10:35 - Jun 29

Good move, Well done all 1

SouperJim added 10:42 - Jun 29

Fantastic decision, well done Blue Action. Absolutely buzzing for the new season, the north stand is going to be leaping! 1

MeenoITFC added 10:51 - Jun 29

Good news! When S6 used to start a chant it would be delayed to S4 and when your in the middle it doesn't sound right. Lets get behind them this year!!! COYB 0

