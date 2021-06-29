Blue Action to Move to More Central Position
Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 10:26
Town independent supporters group Blue Action are moving to a more central position in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand ahead of the new season so the noise they create permeates further across the terrace.
Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with improving the Portman Road atmosphere in mind via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs, and more recently have produced a fanzine.
Earlier this year, they were at the vanguard of the protests against former manager Paul Lambert and owner Marcus Evans.
Traditionally they have been based in the corner of Section 6 but are moving across to the front of that area closer to Section 5. Their statement reads:
