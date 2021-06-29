Hladky: I Have to Show My Best Again
Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 11:16
New Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky says he had a successful 2020/21 with Salford City but that’s now in the past and he has to show his best form again with Town in the campaign ahead.
The 30-year-old Czech keeper signed a three-year deal at Portman Road yesterday after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.
Hladky kept 22 clean sheets for the Ammies in his one season at the Peninsula Stadium but saw his side finished eighth in League Two and missed out on the play-offs by two points.
“From my personal point of view, it was a really successful season," he told iFollow Ipswich.
“We wanted to reach promotion but unfortunately it didn’t happen. It was a nice year and I met really nice people around the club but then Ipswich came and offered me this opportunity and I was keen to take it.
“It’s a huge stadium with a great community and a great fanbase. What’s happened has gone now and I have to show my best again. I’m really looking forward to doing that.”
