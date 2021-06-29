Hladky: I Have to Show My Best Again

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 11:16 New Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky says he had a successful 2020/21 with Salford City but that’s now in the past and he has to show his best form again with Town in the campaign ahead. The 30-year-old Czech keeper signed a three-year deal at Portman Road yesterday after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. Hladky kept 22 clean sheets for the Ammies in his one season at the Peninsula Stadium but saw his side finished eighth in League Two and missed out on the play-offs by two points. “From my personal point of view, it was a really successful season," he told iFollow Ipswich. “We wanted to reach promotion but unfortunately it didn’t happen. It was a nice year and I met really nice people around the club but then Ipswich came and offered me this opportunity and I was keen to take it. “It’s a huge stadium with a great community and a great fanbase. What’s happened has gone now and I have to show my best again. I’m really looking forward to doing that.”

Photo: ITFC



SouperJim added 11:38 - Jun 29

Our most exciting signing so far for me, 20+ clean sheets is something we could really build a promotion campaign on. Now go get a commanding first choice centre half to organise the defence infront of him. 1

spanishblue added 11:43 - Jun 29

I think that’s what we’re all hoping for, some big hard organized centre backs please 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:14 - Jun 29

He sounds on paper a very good signing indeed

Let’s hope he can get 22 cleans sheets this season too.



What’s happened to the Penney signing.



0

