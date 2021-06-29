Town Confirm Penney Signing

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 14:02 Town have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday left-back or midfielder Matt Penney on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. The 23-year-old was released by the Owls at the end of last season and will join the Blues on a free transfer on July 1st. “After meeting the manager, I knew that this was the right place to kick on with my career,” Penney told iFollow Ipswich. “The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that. My main aim is to help Ipswich get back to the Championship and I will give it my absolute best to try and make that happen.” Boss Paul Cook added: “Matt has a lot of qualities and is at an age where his whole career is in front of him. “I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad. The size of this club won't faze him and he can grow here.” Chesterfield-born Penney made 10 starts and five sub appearances for the Owls during 2020/21 having been at the club since he was eight years old, although having spent time on loan at Bradford in 2016/17, Mansfield in 2017/18 and in Germany with St Pauli in 2019/20. In total, he made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls without scoring.

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:06 - Jun 29

Good news hopefully Kenlock and Penney will compete against each other for left back 2

Pencilpete added 14:07 - Jun 29

Another one who was playing in the Championship last season.



Decent age, has hunger, free transfer .... what's not to like 17

planetblue_2011 added 14:10 - Jun 29

Get in👍 5

Essexnblue added 14:10 - Jun 29

ShropshireBlue, Kenlock has been told he can leave and is training with the u23s, I expect another left sided signing soon.



This guy reminds me of Luke Garbutt, if so he will be a great addition. 5

Monkey_Blue added 14:11 - Jun 29

not overly enthused given his record but he might turn out to be better than his previous managers thought. We needed cover for Kenlock though. -4

BaddowBlue1 added 14:13 - Jun 29

Welcome to the club Matt, great opportunity for you to really establish a career here. Hope it is a long and successful one! Would hope that a centre back or two are on Mr Ashton's wants list.

Monkey_Blue added 14:14 - Jun 29

Anyone who thinks my above comment is negative is the problem in this site. I’ve been realistic, rational etc. I haven’t declared this a great signing simply because we’ve signed him. I do however think the possibility exists that he could be, I just don’t have evidence to be confident enough to state it as FACT. It seems “real supporters” criticise everything unless they have new manager syndrome, where only praising makes you a real supporter. 4

BlueArrow added 14:14 - Jun 29

Welcome to The Towen Matt 3

itfcjoe added 14:16 - Jun 29

Not every signing will be top drawer, and this one strikes me more as a back up squad player - but we need those - and hopefully he can become more than that 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:18 - Jun 29

Essex Blue- even though he is in the u23s I can’t see Kenlock leaving. -1

Essexnblue added 14:23 - Jun 29

ShropshireBlue, after all of the chances and the mistakes that Kenlock has made, I cannot see him going either, only because no other club will sign him.

I have never in 30 years of my season ticket seen a defender get on the wrong side of his winger as much as Kenlock has done, hence why at last someone is taking action. 3

PositivelyPortman added 14:27 - Jun 29

He won’t be competing with Kenlock, as Kenlock is being moved on hopefully.

ldnj added 14:28 - Jun 29

ShropshireBluenago09 I don't think Cook seems likely to play Kenlock given the end of last season. Only seemed to play him when there was no other option and he completely disappeared for a while. I presume this bloke's been bought as the favoured option. 0

Hamish1979 added 14:30 - Jun 29

I really do hope Kenlick does not stay. He is another one who isn't good enough and if he does leave, I guarantee it won't be for a club above mid-table league 1 (if he's lucky). Welcome Matt! 1

runaround added 14:37 - Jun 29

Welcome to Portman Road Matt 0

GTRKing added 14:39 - Jun 29

Happy with this Signing as a good Backup LB/CM



His main positions are

LB/CM



LWB/LM/LW Are his other positions which he can play if needs be,



As for kenlock if he wants to say then he needs to prove himself but will see what happens 1

WirralBlue added 14:45 - Jun 29

No idea whether this lad is a good player or not, but what is clear is the club is getting new signings over the line which hasn't always happened in the past 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:49 - Jun 29

Monkey blue it’s not the site it’s you. You’re negative and unsure about the signings that’s fine not a huge problem but give them a chance and it’s more the fact you’re not sure on the newbies even though you’ve not watched them yet thought the team we had last two years WAS good enough and won’t accept most have moved down a league proving most peoples opinions in that we were simply not as good as you thought plus the fact we’ve finished our lowest place in over 60 years. That’s why you get down voted for the most part 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:51 - Jun 29

Essexnblue I’ve not seen as poor a striker at Ipswich as drinan but we got a fee still? 2

Ipswichbusiness added 14:52 - Jun 29

Why was he released? 0

Blueray added 14:57 - Jun 29

Speaking to the Sheff Wed fans, they say he is super talented, attacking and possesses a brilliant left foot. But initial promise faded as he seemed to be a bit lost at championship level and sometimes a bit bullied off the ball. Hence he was sent out to St Pauli on loan. Still young enough to kick on though? 1

obiwan7 added 14:59 - Jun 29

A good buy, right age, potential to develop into a good player. Think Kenlock will still move on (not used as cover), too inconsistent and had enough chances in my view. 1

Nottsboy added 15:01 - Jun 29

Seems keen and hopefully will do well, welcome to PR Matt 0

FramlinghamBlue added 15:02 - Jun 29

Looks promising. I could see another 10 signings needed if Cook wants a player and a back up for every position and a squad of 22/23 players. 0

SouperJim added 15:07 - Jun 29

Sounds a bit like a "diet" Luke Garbutt, could be a sleeper hit this one. 0

