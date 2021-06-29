Penney: At This Point in My Career I Need to Play Games

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 14:54 New signing Matt Penney says he wants to get back to playing football regularly with a smile on his face having joined the Blues on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Town with the club having an option for a further season. “At this point in my career, I need to start playing games," Penney told iFollow Ipswich. “Last season was a difficult season for myself and the team. Now I just want to get back out enjoying it and playing football with a smile on my face because, ultimately, that’s when I’m going to play my best football. “I spoke to the manager, his plans and his aspirations are massive and so are mine, so it made sense for me to come and be a part of it. “I’m energetic and I will work all day for the boys. I’m a good left-sided player with a good left foot. Hopefully I can chip in with a few goals and assists as well. Ultimately, all I want to do is win games and help us get promoted. “I can play full-back, wing-back or as a left midfielder. I’d probably say full-back or wing-back are my better positions. Wherever the gaffer wants to play me, I’ll happily do my best. “It’s a great football club and a big football club as well so what I want to do is help get Ipswich back in the Championship. I’ve never played at Portman Road before so hopefully we can get some fans in and make it a memorable one.”



Photo: ITFC



north_stand77 added 15:00 - Jun 29

Welcome to Portman Road Matt.



COYB!

Europablue added 15:04 - Jun 29

It sounds like the club aren't entirely convinced if they are only giving him a two year contract 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:10 - Jun 29

He could turn out to be a gem…. But that’s the case with all signings: he’s not played many games for his age. Let’s hope this is the scouting team doing their job well. 0

