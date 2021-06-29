Cook: Things Are Taking Shape
Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 15:01
Manager Paul Cook says his squad is starting to take shape with keeper Vaclav Hladky having completed his move from Salford City yesterday and left-back Matt Penney having signed on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday today.
“I'm really pleased to have these lads with us,” Cook told the club site. ”Matt has a lot of qualities that modern day full-backs need to possess. His left foot and athleticism can bring a really good balance to the team.
“Players with that appetite to get better and succeed are the players we want to sign. He has that.
“On Vaclav, I'm delighted the owners have backed us by bringing him in as well. The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and his CV is really impressive but he's also a player that wants to continue to get better.
“They [the owners] have really helped us so far this summer and the fans will be delighted to hear that the signings haven't stopped.
“Great credit to Mark Ashton [CEO] and the board because they're working so hard. Things are taking shape ahead of the new season which is great. We want our supporters to enjoy matchdays and enjoy being part of this club.”
In total, Town have made six additions to their squad over the summer, while 20 professionals have departed plus the six loanees.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]