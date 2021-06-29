Cook: Things Are Taking Shape

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 15:01 Manager Paul Cook says his squad is starting to take shape with keeper Vaclav Hladky having completed his move from Salford City yesterday and left-back Matt Penney having signed on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday today. “I'm really pleased to have these lads with us,” Cook told the club site. ”Matt has a lot of qualities that modern day full-backs need to possess. His left foot and athleticism can bring a really good balance to the team. “Players with that appetite to get better and succeed are the players we want to sign. He has that. “On Vaclav, I'm delighted the owners have backed us by bringing him in as well. The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and his CV is really impressive but he's also a player that wants to continue to get better. “They [the owners] have really helped us so far this summer and the fans will be delighted to hear that the signings haven't stopped. “Great credit to Mark Ashton [CEO] and the board because they're working so hard. Things are taking shape ahead of the new season which is great. We want our supporters to enjoy matchdays and enjoy being part of this club.” In total, Town have made six additions to their squad over the summer, while 20 professionals have departed plus the six loanees.

Photo: Matchday Images



Monkey_Blue added 15:06 - Jun 29

It’s good we have cash to sign players….. in fairness it’s not the owners money, they are spending other people’s money, which I’d be generous with in my life if that was the case 😂 1

Bazza8564 added 15:07 - Jun 29

Once again, well done team, you are delivering what you promised.



COYB 2

legoman added 15:09 - Jun 29

I have not felt this excited or confident since I cannot remember. Keep it up Cooky. 3

legoman added 15:12 - Jun 29

Cooky and team! 2

Mediocre_Quick added 15:13 - Jun 29

Anymore to come though? Decent CB, Left & Right wingers would be handy! 1

FramlinghamBlue added 15:20 - Jun 29

Excellent business so far! I reckon we Still need a GK, RB, LB 2 x CB, CM, 2 x AM, LW and a RW accepting that some are still to leave 1

Suffolkboy added 15:23 - Jun 29

Squeaky clean now Mr C,or almost ; I hope the new recruits shine brilliantly in training and do well on the pitch at P Rd ,where so many of us look forward to returning in person too this season !

COYB 1

Oldboy added 15:24 - Jun 29

Think the vast majority are happy so far. Keep them coming. 0

