Eight Years For Police Officer Who Killed Dalian Atkinson

Tuesday, 29th Jun 2021 15:15 Benjamin Monk, the police officer who was convicted of the man slaughter of former Town striker Dalian Atkinson last week, has been jailed for eight years. Monk was sentenced by Judge Melbourne Inman QC at Birmingham Crown Court earlier today. The 43-year-old, who had been with the West Mercia force since 2002, became the first British police officer to be convicted of manslaughter during the course of his duties in more than three decades when he was found guilty last on Wednesday of last week. Atkinson died aged 48 in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 having been repeatedly Tasered and kicked by Monk in an incident outside his father Ernest’s house in the Trench area of Telford. Earlier this week it emerged that Monk had been found guilty of gross misconduct in 2011 and given a final warning having failed to declare cautions for theft and being found drunk prior to joining the force. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on PC Mary-Ellen Bettley-Smith who was accused assaulting Atkinson with her baton.

Photo: ITFC



BlueandTruesince82 added 15:25 - Jun 29

Life seems very cheap at that price. So many things about this are incredibly sad, the actions of the police, the light sentence but mostly that Dalian could not get the help he needed, clearly he had some mental health issues later in his life.



What a player he was, skilful, athletic. My first ITFC hero.



RIP big man, please justice has at least been seen to have been done. 1

